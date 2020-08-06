Advanced search

Phillips top scores as Whimple see off Shobrooke Park

PUBLISHED: 08:12 06 August 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Whimple were 67-run winners of their meeting with Shobrooke Park.

Batting first, Whimple had contributions from Luke Phillips (77), Cameron Kidd (42), Mark Porter (38no) and Steve Hathaway (31no) as they closed on 270-7.

The visitors then lost wickets at regular intervals on their way to an all-out total of 203.

Matt Richards claimed figures of 3-6 and Mark Porter completed a fine all-round contribution with 3-33 and there were two wickets for Sam Jefferson (2-19).

Whimple head into Saturday’s home meeting with table-topping Heathcoat II knowing that a win over the Mid Devon men and they will sit top of the Tier Two East One table at the halfway stage of the competition.

