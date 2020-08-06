Phillips top scores as Whimple see off Shobrooke Park

Whimple were 67-run winners of their meeting with Shobrooke Park.

Batting first, Whimple had contributions from Luke Phillips (77), Cameron Kidd (42), Mark Porter (38no) and Steve Hathaway (31no) as they closed on 270-7.

The visitors then lost wickets at regular intervals on their way to an all-out total of 203.

Matt Richards claimed figures of 3-6 and Mark Porter completed a fine all-round contribution with 3-33 and there were two wickets for Sam Jefferson (2-19).

Whimple head into Saturday’s home meeting with table-topping Heathcoat II knowing that a win over the Mid Devon men and they will sit top of the Tier Two East One table at the halfway stage of the competition.