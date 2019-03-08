Advanced search

Pyle knock sets up Feniton home win over Budleigh 2nds

PUBLISHED: 17:05 24 June 2019

San Vincent bowling for Feniton 1st team at Clyst St George. Ref mhsp 24 19TI 6423. Picture: Terry Ife

San Vincent bowling for Feniton 1st team at Clyst St George. Ref mhsp 24 19TI 6423. Picture: Terry Ife

A superb 48-ball 66 from number seven batsman Jon Pyle helped Feniton to a 35 run home win over Budleigh 2nds in a D Division East meeting.

Mark Salter keeping wicket for Feniton 1st team at Clyst St George. Ref mhsp 24 19TI 6453. Picture: Terry IfeMark Salter keeping wicket for Feniton 1st team at Clyst St George. Ref mhsp 24 19TI 6453. Picture: Terry Ife

Pyle, batting at number seven, hit five fours and four sixes and the 'best of the rest' was a watchful 43 from opener Mark Salter as Feniton closed on 204-8 after their 45 overs.

When the visitors' batted their was early success for opening seamers Jack Tucker and Jon French to reduce Budleigh to 12-2. The third wicker partnership added 60 before Matt Davies claimed the third wicket and it was 106-4 thanks to a catch from Alex Frankpitt off Jon French.

A Pete Avery stumping gave Kev Brandon his wicket and Adrian Pullin picked up three wickets as Budleigh's reply fell away to its close of 169-9 after 45 overs.

Jon French topped the bowling honours with figures of 3-20 and the Pullin return was 3-44.

On Saturday, the halfway mark of the Tolchards Devon League campaign, Feniton, who sit third, visit second bottom Honiton.

