Reed continues fine all-round form with a hat-trick as Kilmington are beaten by Upottery

Kilmington begin their quest for Devon League success this coming Saturday (July 25) when they entertain Upottery at the Memorial Ground.

Ironically, the pair met at the same venue last Saturday in a hastily arranged ‘friendly’ that was booked in just days before the league released its group line-ups and fixture schedule!

Upottery won the 35-over contest in convincing fashion. After being led to a decent total of 255, thanks, in the main, to a fine 85 from Rob Tasker, Upottery then bowled out the home side for 140.

There was one highlight for Kilmington and that was a hat-trick bowled by Ollie Reed – this just seven days after he scored a century in the friendly against Uplyme & Lyme Regis!

If Upottery found this a comfortable afternoon they may find a different looking home team this Saturday.

Kilmington’s Brett Garner explained saying: “We only had four or five 1st XI regulars in the game last Saturday. Tom Olive was struck on the wrist by a delivery from Ollie Reed during midweek nets and I was working and, we were also without five or six others so, hopefully, we will be able to field a stronger XI this time round.”

As for what Garner expects to come from his team across the next six Saturdays when they will also meet Sidmouth II and Ottery St Mary, like Upottery, home and away, he says: “We are going to use the next six weeks very much as an opportunity to look at things with regard to next season.

“It’s been a real pain not being able to play any cricket until now this season and we are all just really pleased to be back out and playing some competitive cricket also from this coming Saturday.

“I am not too sure just how serious it is all going to be, but we will, as we always do, be playing to win.”

Kilmington’s Memorial Ground, East East One meeting with Upottery on Saturday has a 1pm start time.