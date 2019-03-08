Wonderful knock from Reed as Kilmington land big win

Kilmington's Billy Reed hit the highest score of the season across all Tolchards Devon Cricket League divisions as he scored a magnificent 189.

Kilmington recorded their third win of the season in emphatic style as they beat Brixham by 202 runs.

The star of the game was Billy Reed who hit a remarkable 15 sixes during his 189-run innings.

Kilmington were sent in to bat by Brixham and recovered well from the golden duck loss of Tom Gooding.

His replacement, Matt Rockett, combined with Josh Short to a 51-run partnership before Reed made his way to the crease.

His aggressive batting pushed the run rate up and he wasted no time in continually finding boundaries. Reed and Short worked together for a 168-run partnership before the latter was trapped lbw by Tim Robinson.

Reed continued to cause damage though and the Brixham bowlers would have been relieved to see the batsmen finally leave the crease on 349-4.

His wonderful innings ended on 189 after being caught from the bowling of Dhananjaya Lakshan.

Kilmington ended the 45 overs on 393 runs, setting an almost impossible score for Brixham to chase.

After impressing with the bat, it was time for the team to impress with the ball and Ben Fuzzard was the man in form.

He took five wickets for a conversion rate of 38.

Opener Lakshan was the hardest wicket to take as he reached 84 but following his dismissal, Brixham struggled to make big scores.

They ended on 191 all out after 31.2 overs with Ollie Reed, Short and Tom Olive all taking wickets.

Club captain Brett Garner said: "Billy's innings was fantastic and some of the cleanest hits I've seen for a long time but having said that everyone batted well and sensibly in order for us to be able to attack later in the innings!

Was impressed with Josh Short showing more maturity with his batting and hopefully he can carry that forward."

We know what we can do in terms of our batting lineup, it's just not as consistent as we would like at the moment so hopefully this will give us the boost in confidence to put a run together!"

At one point I was a bit concerned when Lakshan was hitting it to all parts of the ground. He may have got them close but we always felt if we got him we should be in control but his innings was very impressive as well!"

It was a confidence-boosting win for the team and they will look to continue that form against Ipplepen next Saturday, June 22.