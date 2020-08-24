Advanced search

Salter knock guides Feniton to victory over Topsham St James

PUBLISHED: 10:57 24 August 2020

Feniton were eight wicket winners of their Tier Five East East Three meeting with Topsham St James that was played at the home of Kenn CC.

After winning the toss and opting to field first, Feniton reduced the Tops to 9-3 and they then battled to 37-5 before being all out for 73 in 35.5 overs.

Feniton used eight different bowlers with the pick of the returns being 3-8 from eight overs by Jack Tucker and 3-15, also from eight overs, from Sam Vincent. Francis Perryman (2-3) and Danny Purcell (1-14) were the other successful bowlers.

Feniton then lost Purcell to a first ball duck and did also lose the wicket of Kev Brandon for four. However, Mark Kingdon then joined Mark Salter and the pair saw their side comfortably to victory with the win sealed in one ball shy of 17 overs.

Salter finished unbeaten on 53 from 64 deliveries with 11 fours while Kingdon was not out seven.

Brian Jeary (2-18) claimed both wickets to fall.

