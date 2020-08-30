Salter stars with the ball in Upottery II success

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

Upottery II had their Tolchards Devon League Tier Six East East Four game at Sampford Peverell and Tiverton all done and dusted inside 31 overs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The home side won the toss, opted to bat and were promptly skittled out for just 34 in 18 overs and two balls!

Adrian Salter was the star of the bowling effort with a return of 5-7 from 6.2 overs. Matthew Frost sent down five maidens in his 3-2 return from seven overs and Andrew Pulman was the other wicket taker.

Upottery did lose three wickets in what was ultimately a successful run chase.

Peter John Kall and Andrew Pullman shared the batting ‘honours’ each scoring nine while Leo Jefferson was unbeaten on six when the win was confirmed.

Sadly the win was not enough to see the Glebe Park men win their group and, like their 1st XI, they ended the four-team competition in second spot to Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 1st XI.