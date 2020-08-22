Saturday’s Devon League action - Seaton hosting Exmouth and Kilmington entertain Ottery St Mary

A look at where the action is on matchday five of the Tolchards Devon League

Seaton were good value for their win last week at Budleigh Salterton, but are missing a couple of regulars for the meeting with the Maer men.

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan says: “We have enjoyed being in this group with one fellow A Division side and the two Premier teams. Each game offers something different in terms of a challenge the strength of the opposition, but we contrinue to go into the matches with the confidence we will need to to appraoch games next season in what we hope will be a ‘back-to-normal’ league campaign and a full season of A Division cricket.

“For now, its all about adding our expereinces playing against quality opposition.”

Kilmington head into their Tier Three East East One home meeting with Ottery St Mary knowing that a win will leav ethme needing just a handful of points in their final game against Upottery to top the group and qualify for the play-offs.

Kilmington skipper Brett Garner says: “We head into every game looking to win, but equally with half an eye on using this seasons competitive games to try new things and halp plan for the 2021 league campaign.”

In the other Tier Three East East One game, Upottery are in action at Sidmouth II

In Tier Two, East One, Whimple travel to Heathcoat II and in Tier Four, Chardstock go to Clyst Hydon while, in Tier Five Feniton are at Topsham St James.

In Tier Five East East Three its Honiton entertaining Uplyme & Lyme Regis while Axminster Town head for Ottery II.

All the fixtures for Saturday, August 22.

TIER ONE

Premier North: Sandford v Heathcoat, North Devon v Hatherleigh.

Premier West: Plymouth v Paignton, Plympton v Cornwood.

Premier East: Budleigh v Sidmouth, Seaton v Exmouth.

Premier Central: Bovey Tracey v Exeter, Cullompton v Bradninch.

TIER TWO

South One: Abbotskerswell v Torquay, Barton v Bovey Tracey II.

West One: Cornwood II v Plymstock, Ivybridge v Plymouth II.

South Two: Ipplepen v Chudleigh, Brixham v Dartington & Totnes.

East One: Thorverton v Shobrooke Park, Heathcoat II v Whimple.

TIER THREE

East East One: Kilmington v Ottery SM, Sidmouth II v Upottery.

South Three: Ashburton v Stoke Gabriel, Paignton II v Shaldon Opt.

North One: Bideford v North Devon II, Barnstaple & Pilton v Braunton.

East Two: Exmouth II v Clyst SG, Exeter II v Sandford II.

TIER FOUR

South Four: Chelston & Kingskerswell v South Devon, Babbacombe v Ipplepen II.

East East Two: Sampford Peverell & Tiverton v Kentisbeare, Clyst Hydon v Chardstock.

West Two: Yelverton v Plympton II, Plymstock II v Whitchurch Wayfarers.

West Three: Hatherleigh v Lewdown, Bridestowe v Tavistock.

TIER FIVE

East Three: Topsham SJ v Feniton, Alphington & CW v Budleigh II

South Five: Bovey Tracey III v Barton II, Torquay II v Abbotskerswell II.

West Four: Kingsbridge v Ivybridge II, Cornwood III v Plymouth CS&R.

East East Three: Honiton v Uplyme & LR, Ottery II v Axminster Town.

TIER SIX

East Four: Bradninch II v Alphington & CW II, Clyst SG v Thorverton II.

South Six: Lustleigh v Chagford, Chudleigh II v Ashburton II.

East East Four: Upottery II v Seaton II, Woodbury & NSC v Seaton II.

East Five: Whimple II v Exwick, Exeter III v Kenn.

TIER SEVEN

South Seven: Shaldon v Ipplepen, South Devon II v Chelston & Kingskerswell II.

North Two: Braunton II v North Devon III, Filleigh v Bideford II, Hatherleigh III v Newton Tracey.

South Eight: Shaldon III v Babbacombe II, Paignton III v Stokeinteignhead, Stoke Gabriel II v St Marychurch OB.

West Five: Dartington & Totnes v Cornwood IV, South Brent v Yelverton II.

TIER EIGHT

East East Five: Sidbury v Woodbury & NSC II, Kentisbeare II v Topsham SJ II.

West Six: Whitchurch II v Bridestowe II, Chagford II v Yelverton II.

East Six: Cheriton Fitzpaine v Cullompton II, Exwick II v Sandford III.

West Six: Plymouth CS&R II v Plympton III, Buckland M v Ivybridge III.