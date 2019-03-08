Seaton 12 points from title triumph, Honiton in need of win - round-up of local cricket matches on matchday 16 of the Tolchards Devon League

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Fridays rain across the county will no doubt bite into the Tolchards Devon League programme.

The league sees matchday 16 and, with just two matchdays remaining after this latest one there's plenty to play for at both ends of their respective divisions for our locals side.

Seaton will be hoping the weather does not see off their penultimate game of the B Division campaign for Ben Morgan and his side are in action at Ipplepen where, if they can bank a dozen points, they will seal the divisional title.

A rained off game at Ipplepen and similar at Plymstock, where Thorverton are due and at Bovey Tracey, who entertain Chudleigh, and Seaton will be crowned champions without delivering a single ball in anger!

Kilmington, who have recovered well after a shaky start to their first ever stint in the third tier of Devon League cricket, are safe from an instant return to D East, and could yet secure a top three finish. Tomorrow Kilmington travel to Brixham and the home side will be relegated if they lost the game.

In C Division East, Whimple, who sixth host an Ottery St Mary side that sits immediately above them and this meeting is a classic 'nothing to play for apart from local bragging rights' as neither team can now be relegated and neither have enough games left to change the destiny of the division top honour which is set to be claimed by Heathcoat II.

In D Division East, Honiton, who sit 24 points from safety and realistically need to win all three of their remaining games to avoid dropping a division, entertain Chardstock at Mountbatten Park. Chardstock are not out of trouble themselves and they go into this latest game just nine points better off than third bottom Clyst Hydon.

Upottery are involved in a 'huge' game when they go to Sanford Peverell and Tiverton who start the game sitting fourth, just one place and five points worse off than Upottery.

Uplyme & Lyme Regis currently occupy one of the three promotion spots in E Division East and they are in action at fifth placed Bideford 2nds who are in need of points to banish any concerns about dropping down a division.

In F Division East Axminster can take a giant stride towards sealing one of the three promotion slots with a win at Cullompton 2nds.