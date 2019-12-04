Advanced search

Seaton and Kilmington pick up silverware at Tolchards Devon League meeting

PUBLISHED: 10:42 04 December 2019

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan receives the Tolchards Devon Cricket League B Division winners trophy from Jim Mardell of Tolchards. Picture DCL

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan receives the Tolchards Devon Cricket League B Division winners trophy from Jim Mardell of Tolchards. Picture DCL

Seaton captain Ben Morgan finally got his hands on the silverware when the Tolchards Devon Cricket League held its Annual General Meeting in Exeter, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Kilmington chairman Maurice Beviss receives the Tolchards Devon Cricket League B Division Ground award trophy from Jim Mardell of Tolchards. Picture DCLKilmington chairman Maurice Beviss receives the Tolchards Devon Cricket League B Division Ground award trophy from Jim Mardell of Tolchards. Picture DCL

Seaton, after a couple of near misses, clinched promotion as B Division champions at the end of the 2019 season.

Morgan and the team will be back in the A Division next summer for the first time since 2006.

Another East Devon team also took home silverware from the evening and that was Kilmington, who won the B Division pitch award, which is given to the team with the highest marks totted up over a season by panel umpires.

Kilmington chairman Maurice Beviss collected the trophy on behalf of the club.

