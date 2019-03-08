Seaton back to winning ways - in style!

Seaton brushed aside the indifferent form that had seen them lose back-to-back games to Kilmington and Cullompton to become the first side this season to defeat Plymstock in the Tolchards League B Division.

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan could not hid his delight at the way his team went out about winning the game.

He said: "It was the perfect performance in as much as everybody contributed, be that with the bat, the ball or in the field.

"We had a chat in midweek about our recent failings and where we felt things were going wrong. I have constantly said we have an honest - and open - dressing room and , as such, in the midweek chat views were expressed and we had a real unity about us on Saturday."

Morgan called correctly at the coin toss and opted to bat and the home innings was held together by a 30 overs stay at the wicket by Matt Hewer (42).

Others to contribute were Joe Berry (35), Joel Seward (20) and Rob Gibson (14) and the skipper chipped in with 27 as his team closed on 186-7.

Faced with the 'runs on the board' at tea, how did the Seaton skipper feel about his teams chances? Morgan said: "I will always back our bowler to defend a total like that. It was one of those totals that I suspect a good side - which Plymstock certainly are - would fancy chasing down, but equally, there were enough runs on the board for us to look to get on the front foot - and stay there - and that' what panned out."

He continued: "To be fair, they [Plymstock] batted as we had in our previous two games - not as well as they can do! That said, we bowled well - very well - and got our just rewards with wickets at regular intervals.

Plymstock had started well, but then lost a cluster of wickets before, from 124-8, the ninth wicket pair began to chip away at the remaining runs.

However, captain Morgan, leading fro the front, broke the partnership with a fine delivery that hit the stumps and the end came soon after with Plymstock bowled out for 157, leaving Seaton winners by a margin of 29 runs. All five bowlers used each claimed at least one wicket with two bagging three each; Ben Libby finished with 3-33 and Wes Holmes, 3-34.

On Saturday, Seaton go to a Thorverton side that sit third in the table one place and three points behind Seaton.

Morgan says: "It's a smashing place to go and play cricket and we have had some close encounter with them in the past and I don't doubt this will be any different.

Ben Libby and Rob Gibson are unavailable for the tip, but Steve Pritchard is back.