Seaton bring curtain down on a shortened league season of ‘real encouragement’

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Seaton completed their 2020 Tolchards Devon League Premier East campaign with a 58-run defeat in their home meeting with a Sidmouth side that has completed the four-team competition and so will play in the knockout stages, travelling to Plymouth for a semi-final tie next Saturday

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan lost the toss and his opposite number opted to bat first. A fine opening spell from Robbie Prior resulted in the visitors being reduced to 18-2 and that became 51-3 with Toby Tucker holding a catch off his own bowling to dismiss visiting skipper Zac Bess.

Tucker struck again and Joel Seward also claimed a wicket before a quick-fire double for Seaton skipper Ben Morgan reduced the visitors to 77-7.

Arguably it was a 49-run partnership that was to prove the difference between the teams, though the tail also wagged to see Sidmouth to an all out score of 150 in 42.4 overs.

There were some impressive bowling returns, none more so than the 3-20 from 6.4 overs sent down by skipper Morgan while the Prior return was 3-29 from nine and Toby Tucker also had three wickets with his figures being 3-26 from nine and the other wicket taker was Joel Seward (1-26).

So, a case of ‘job done’ by the home bowlers, but, when they batted, Seaton found the going just as difficult and they slipped to 19-4 with the loss of Josh Cann (5), Matt Hewer (2), Joel Seward (2) and Jack Dormer (0).

Twenty-seven runs were added before opener Harvey Brown (17) became the fifth man down and it was soon 48-6 with the loss of Joe Berry, stumped for one.

The seventh wicket fell with score on 61, skipper Ben Morgan, out for what would ultimately be his sides top score of 23.

The final three wickets added just six runs as Robbie Prior (20), Toby Tucker (9) and Jack Dormer (1) the home batsmen dismissed.

Seaton ended the four-team competition sitting third with 43 points. Sidmouth and Exmouth were the two sides to finish above them - and they are Premier outfits, while Budleigh, who Seaton will play in the 2021 A Division campaign, ended bottom of the group with two points fewer.