Seaton CC all set to host Devon and Somerset 2nds for T20 on Easter Sunday

Crash, bang, wallop cricket comes to Seaton on Sunday when Devon play two Twenty20 practice games at Court Lane, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Seaton used to be a regular venue for Minor Counties Cricket during the 1950s, but had dropped off the fixture list by the end of the decade.

The last time Devon played any sort of game there was in 1999 when Somerset 2nd XI paid a visit for a 50-over friendly. Devon won the match by three wickets.

Start time is 11am and spectators will be able to use the bar and watch the game from one of numerous deck chairs round the ground.