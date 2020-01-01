Seaton CC - How the Pirate’s have fared on match day two of recent Devon League seasons

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

Sadly there is no cricket to report on what would have been match day two of the new Tolchards Devon League campaign, so we thought we’d delve in the archives, courtesy of ‘play cricket’ to see how Seaton CC (who would have been the highest ranked team on the ‘Midweek Herald patch’ - Seaton would have been playing at Plympton, having, hosted Bradninch in the opening fixture of a new A Division season last Saturday!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

So, how did Seaton fare on this matchday 12 months ago.

Saturday, May 11, 2019; A week after losing their opening game of the new B Division season - going down by a margin of 87 runs to Axminster, Seaton were 90 run winners over Brixham. Matt Hewer (63) and Ryan Daye (48), gave the side a terrific start, but, once both were out, wickets fell at regular intervals to a c lose of 182-6 after 45 overs. However, that total was more than enough to seal a first victory of the new term as Brixham were bowled out for 95 in two balls short of 36 overs. It was second change Ryan Daye who took the bowling honours with a return of 4-12 from nine overs. Opening seamer Ben Libby returned figures of 3-20 from seven overs and Kersley Sutton bagged a brace of wickets with his return being 2-11 from four overs and four balls.

Season 2018; May 12, and a week after an opening day three-wicket win over Filleigh, Seaton beat Babbacombe by six wickets in a thrilling contest that saw the Pirates pass the winning line with five deliveries of the contest to spare. Babbacombe batted first and closed their 45 over with the bat on 202-7. The wickets were snared by skipper Ben Morgan (2-30), Kersley Sutton (2-32) and single wickets for Ben Libby, Joel Seward and Brian Cann. Matt Hewer led the successful run chase, top scoring with 70 while Joel Seward hit 59 and it was left to captain Ben Morgan (36no) and Stephen Pritchard (10no) to see Seaton to victory.

Season 2017; May 13 and seven days after losing their opening game to Abbotskerswell by a margin of just six runs, Seaton suffered a nine wicket mauling at the hands of Bideford, Littleham and Westward Ho. Batting first, Seaton were bowled out for just 121 from 39.5 overs. The only contribution of note was an eight boundary, 75-ball 45 from Matt Hewer while the only other double figure scores came from Stephen Pritchard (23), Phil Collins (14) and Josh Cann (12) - and there were 19 extras in the total. Bideford raced to victory, using just 22.1 overs with the only success for Seaton’s bowlers being a wicket for Joe Berry (1-34) thanks to a catch by Brian ‘safe hands’ Cann.

Season 2016; May 14 and a week after a nine run win in a thrilling meeting with Countess Wear on matchday one of the new term, Seaton were 24 run winners in a meeting with Cullompton. Seaton batted first and were led to a an all-out score of 189 in their 45 overs by a knock of 59 from Stephen Pritchard and other contributions from; Joel Seward (22), Ben Morgan (18) and Ed Hunt (23) - at one stage Seaton were 100-2 before a regular loss of wickets. However, despite the fact that Cully were not all out, the Seaton bowling effort was disciplined enough to seal victory as the Mid Devon men were restricted to a reply of 165-9 from their 45 overs. It was the ‘change’ bowlers who claimed the bulk of the wickets with third change Joel Seward claiming 3-31 from seven overs and fourth change Phil Collins took 1-19 from five while second change, skipper Ben Morgan, played his part with his nine overs going for just 25 runs.

Season 2015; May 9; seven days after they has seen their opening game of the new season against Clyst Hydon, washed out by early May rain, Seaton were 85-run winners against Shaldon Optimistics. Sadly, the play-cricket records have no details for this game.

Season 2014; May 3; a week after a 58-run win over Clyst St George, Seaton made it back-to-back wins at the start of a new term, beating Honiton by two wickets in a low-scoring affair. The Seaton bowlers restricted Honiton to a 45 overs score of 154-8 with Ben Libby (4-25 from nine), Tim Mitchell (3-19 from nine) and Ben Morgan (1-23 from nine), sharing the wicket taking honours and then Niall Waterhouse (36) and Joe Bray (29) were followed by Joe Berry (22no) and Ben Libby (18no) who saw their side over the winning line.

Season 2013: May 11, seven days earlier, at the start of a season that saw Seaton field three league XIs, the 1st team had begun the new season with an eight wicket win over Uplyme & Lyme Regis. On match day two they were again tasked with a meeting with Honiton and again they came out of the fixture with a victory as they beat the Mountbatten Park men by seven wickets. Honiton batted first and were bowled out for 154, answered by Seaton with 155-3 thanks to an unbeaten 44 from Matt Hancock, 38 from Alan Hunt and 26 from Ben Morgan.

Season 2012: May 12, Having lost their opening matchday game - beaten by Countess Wear by a margin of just three runs, Seaton bounced back to enjoy a four wicket win over Feniton. After bowling the Acland Park men out for 103, Seaton got home on 104-6.

Season 2011: May 14, seven days after an opening day four wicket loss to Lewdown, Seaton secured a 114-run win over Kingsbridge. Seaton batted first and scored 239-8 and then bowled Kingsbridge out for 125.

Season 2010: May 8, a week after a winning draw on match day one against Bridestowe, Seaton were again involved in a ‘drawn’ game - this the last time that league matches could end in a ‘draw’ - Seaton bagged a winning draw in their meeting with Hatherleigh who had batted first and been bowled out for 216. Seaton’s reply was standing on 193-7 when stumps were drawn at the end of play.