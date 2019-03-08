Seaton CCs Ryan Daye having trial with Warwickshire CCC

Seaton Cricket Club's Ryan Daye is having a trial with Warwickshire today (Monday).

The 19-year-old Australian, who has had a big impact in his first season with the club is playing in this week's 2nd XI Championship match between Warwickshire and Worcestershire, taking place at the Edgbaston Community Sports Ground.

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan says: "It really is no more than he [Daye] deserves. His father used to play for us and Ryan came over at the start of this season. He settled in very quickly and his contribution with the bat at the top of the order has played a big part in our superb season to date."

The Seaton skipper continued: "We are delighted that he has been given this opportunity by Warwickshire and we are hoping he does well. He is very keen and not short on natural ability."

Daye has scored 491 B Division runs this season, hitting two 50s and one century and currently averages 40.92.