Seaton closing in on promotion after easing to victory at Plymstock

Seaton took a huge step towards Tolchards Devon League B Division glory as they recorded a 92-run win at Plymstock.

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan lost the toss and saw his side put in and openers Matt Hewer and Ryan Daye gave them a three figure start, taking Seaton to 113 when Daye fell for a 46-ball 35.

Joel Seward took over and he and Hewer took the total to 214 before Seward fell for a 50pball 56, hitting five fours and two sixes.

Josh Cann was in at four and he made sure the momentum of the inning was continued as he slammed three sixes in a 20-ball cameo of 29 before he became the third and final Seaton wicket.

Hewer carried his bat from first delivery to last, finishing on 94, scored from 150 deliveries, hitting 10 fours and the other not out batsman was Wes Holmes, with three as Seaton closed on 258-3 from their 45 overs.

Skipper Morgan took the new ball with Ben Libby at the opposite end, and both struck early, supported by catches held by Josh Cann and Joel Seward to leave the home side 13-2.

Three more wickets were taken before Plymstock reached 50 runs with Morgan picking up two more wickets and Joe Berry also struck.

A feature of the game's second innings was the Seaton catching with Josh Cann holding three, Morgan held two and single catches were gathered by Brian Cann, Wes Holmes and Joel Seward one each as the home side were bowled out for 166 from 41.3 overs. Ben Morgan took the bowling honours with figures of 3-26 from a full shift of nine overs while Ben Libby and Joe Berry both bagged a brace of wickets.

With three games to play and 60 points at stake, Seaton need 31 more points to be sure of promotion.

Indeed, they could rubber stamp promotion as soon as this Saturday (August 10) in the home meeting with Thorverton. They then visit Ipplepen (August 17) and, after a matchday off on August 24, they end their campaign at Chudleigh on August 31.

- With four weeks left in the campaign, Seaton have three batsmen in the B Division top 10 for batting.

Ryan Daye sits third with 446 runs at an average of 37.17. Matt Hewer is fifth with his 426 runs and 47.33 average and also in the top 10 is Joel Seward, who sits sixth with 424 runs to his name and a current average of 38.55.