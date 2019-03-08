Seaton closing in on promotion after openers set up win at Plymstock

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Seaton need to bank just 31 points from their final three games of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League B Division season to gain promotion and return to the second tier of county league cricket in 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After Saturday's impressive win at Plymstock, Seaton skipper Ben Morgan said: "It was a simply superb all-round performance and, once again, a win built on a terrific opening partnership between Matt [Hewer] and Ryan [Daye]."

He continued: "I was delighted to be asked to bat first for we'd certainly have done that had I won the toss. It was very much the case that this was another almost perfect performance."

Hewer and Daye put on 113 for the first wicket to set up a situation where the middle order were able to bat 'with no pressure'.

Morgan said: "This year a real strength of our play has been the 'starts' the top two have given us. Saturday was a perfect example of what can happen when you get a good start; the middle order can just play shots from ball one - and that is what we did."

Having scored 258-3, Seaton then bowled Plymstock out for 166 in 41.3 overs. Morgan said: "I am blessed, as a skipper, with such variety of bowling and I like to try and get them all involved, but without losing sight of the fact we play to win."

The victory at Plymstock means Seaton maintain their 30 point lead at the top of the B Division and they will extend it this Saturday (August 10) as second placed Bovey Tracey sit out the matchday. Morgan says: "This next game at home to Thorverton really is massive in terms of our season. Like Bovey this Saturday, we must sit out one of the final four matchdays [this owing to the eve-of-season departure from the division of Filleigh] and so it has left the table looking 'lop-sided' throughout the campaign as you need to take into account the fact that we all sit out two matchdays at some point in the campaign."

Saturday's opponents, Thorverton, remain in the promotion race themselves, but Morgan is focussed on his team's requirement of another 31 points and says: "Look, as I have said before, if promotion comes to us then 'so be it'.

"Of course we don't want a repeat of last season when we lost the last game to miss out. However, in hindsight, that probably worked in our favour for we have certainly benefitted from another season at this level and, if and when we do step up, then we will take a long calm look at what we have and what we might need and then prepare for future challenges."

He continued: "However, for now our focus really is simply on 'the next game'.

"Yes, the fact it is Thorverton and also our final home game [Seaton's last two are away matches at Ipplepen on August 17 and at Chudleigh on the final day], adds spice to the mix. We are close to achieving something special and need to stay grounded so that we don't lose sight of what we need to do and that is bank those coveted 31 points to seal a superb season."