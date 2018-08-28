Advanced search

Seaton Cricket Club to stage a Devon T20 fixture in April

PUBLISHED: 10:42 05 February 2019

Seaton Cricket Club's ground before the first game of the 2018 Tolchards Devon League season

Archant

Devon will be playing a senior match at Seaton this summer for the first time in 20 years, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Devon have asked Seaton to host a T20 trial match at Court Lane on April 21.

The Unicorns T20 Cup group stages start over the May bank holiday weekend and Devon want some match practice in advance.

Last season, Devon reached the national last four of the T20 competition before bowing out to eventual winners Berkshire on finals day.

The last time Devon played a senior game at Seaton was in May 1990 when they played Somerset 2nd XI in a 50-over friendly.

Richard Goldring took four wickets for 30 runs as the visitors were held to 190 for seven. Ian Gompertz hit 56 as Devon eased home by three wickets.

Seaton was a regular venue for Devon CCC games in the 1950s, but faded from the fixture list in the 1960s. DCB age-group sides have remained regular visitors.

The game at Seaton is one of two changes to the county fixture list made since it was first published in late December.

The other is a matter of timetabling. The Devon Lions Development XI game against Somerset 2nd XI has been switched from late July to August 26-27. The venue is still Bovey Tracey CC.

