Seaton edged out by Budleigh in thrilling contest

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Seaton were edged out in a thrilling contest at Court Lane with visiting Budleigh Salterton sealing a two wicket win with just 16 balls of the contest remaining.

Seaton were invited to bat first and lost Matt Hewer for two and then Joel Seward without scoring before Tristan Wakeley joined opener Josh Cann to help rebuild the innings. Wakeley fell for a 30-ball six, but Cann went on to reach his half century before being finally out to the 50th ball he faced for 51 having hit right fours and two sixes. Then it was a case of the middle order all chipping in as Joe Berry hit 49 from 29 deliveries whole other runs came from Rhys Davies (25), Robbie Prior (23), Wes Holmes (37) and skipper Ben Morgan (21) as Seaton closed their 45 overs with the bat on 239-8.

For Budleigh the wicket takers were; Lloyd Murrin (2-29), Ed Doble (2-35), Sean Butler (2-48), Jack England (1-50) and Joel Murphy (1-34).

The Budleigh reply was in disarray on 29-3 and then 57-5, but a 65-ball knock of 74 from Tom Oxland got them back on the road to success and skipper Lloyd Murrin rifled a 26-ball 52 with four fours and four sixes as Budleigh got home with two wickets and those 16 balls to spare!

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan bowled a superb nine over spell that saw him end with figures of 2-23 and his economy rate was an impressive 2.56. Joe Berry finished with 3-29 and there was a single wicket for Ben Libby whole throws from Matt Hewer and Wes Holmes accounted for two run outs.