Seaton entertain Budleigh / Honiton off to Ottery - all the Devon League matchday two local action

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Saturday sees the start of August and it is also matchday two of the 2020 Devon Cricket League competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In terms of the top local action that would be at Court Lane Seaton where Ben Morgan and his men go toe-to-toe with Budleigh Salterton. In what is a formidable challenge for Seaton in the four-team group stage of this competition, Seaton will view Budleigh as ‘the game’ they can target to get something out of for Budleigh would have been opposition for Seaton in this season’s Devon League had the Coronavirus pandemic not struck as it did to render the first two thirds of the cricket season as unplayable.

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan says: “We know we are up against it each week over the six weeks of this four team competition, but that does not mean we cannot be competitive and we need to focus on the fact that had we been in a ‘normal’ season then we’d have met Budleigh twice in the A Division so, as opposed to facing top flight sides Sidmouth and Exmouth,the two games will be a better measure for us as a club with regard to where we need to be for next season in the A Division.”

The other two teams in Seaton’s group, Premier Division side’s Sidmouth and Exmouth meet at the Maer Ground.

Kilmington are in action at the Fortfield home of Sidmouth II. Last weekend Kilmington were well placed to bag an opening day win in their meeting with Upottery. The Memorial Ground were just a wicket down and well on their way to victory, but the fact that they did not bat through 20 overs means that run rate could not come into play and so a ‘no result’ was placed against the game.

Kilmington skipper Brett Garner says: “It was a shame that we were unable to claim the win on matchday one, but that’s the nature of the game and the rain can, and indeed does, often come into play in a season. Taking on Sidmouth II is always a challenge. You are never too sure as to what sort of strenght a Sidmouth XI are going to be, but hopefully we’ll give a good account o ourselves.”

Upottery will take on an Ottery St Mary side that were day one winners over Sidmouth II.

Feniton head for Ottermouth to take on Budleigh II. The two sides had very different fortunes on matchday one with Budleigh losing to Topsham while Feniton saw off Alphington & Countess Wear.

Chardstock were washed out on day one, they are at home this weekend with a visit from Kentisbeare.

Honiton were day one winners and they will be looking to make it two wins from two games when they travel to Ottery St Mary II. The other game in this section is at Axminster where visitors will be Uplyme & Lyme Regis who are looking for a second successive win. Whimple, who were beaten by a margin of just 10 runs on matchday one at Thorverton, entertain Shobrooke Park (12.30pm)

Seaton II are in action away at Sampford Peverell & Tiverton and Upottery II are away at Woodbury & Newton St Cyres.