Holmes brothers solve Thorverton riddle

Seaton 2nds celebrate a Bradninch wicket Archant

Seaton remain in the top two of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League B Division after a 36 run win against Thorverton.

On Seaton's arrival to Thorverton they won the toss and elected to open the batting.

While their openers struggled, Matthew Hewer departed for 16 while Ryan Daye was out for zero after two balls, Seaton's middle order excelled.

Stephen Pritchard was dominant with the bat as he struck nine fours on his way to his half century. The number three was eventually caught and bowled by Jake Choules but had given his side a great platform to build on.

Joel Seward and Ben Morgan followed Pritchard's efforts with scores of 25 and 23 respectively.

Seaton ended the 45 over innings on 167-7, giving their bowlers plenty of room to attack the Thorverton order

Debutant Daley Holmes, who made the switch from Sidmouth Cricket Club last week and now plays alongside his brother Wesley, took two wickets to make it a perfect start to life in the Seaton shirt.

He and his brother combined to dismiss five of the Thorverton batsmen.

The hosts struggled to make any significant impact on the run chase. The openers were dismissed for a combined score of three with Andy Pitt being caught by Daye from the bowling of Joel Seward and Daye was involved in the dismissal of John Farley as he ran him out.

Some resilience came from the hosts when David Baldock stepped up to the crease. His 31, including three fours, led the fight back for Thorverton and he was later joined by Ben Coe who also added runs.

Coe was eventually out on 44 for Daye's second run-out of the match.

The tail was dismissed with relative ease to give Seaton the win.

Seaton remain in second place of the B Division and next face a visit of table-topping Ipplepen on Saturday, 15.