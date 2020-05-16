Seaton, Honiton and Axminster all win on match day five of the East Devon T20 Virtual League

Matchday five of the East Devon T20 Virtual Cricket League saw no change in the status quo at the top of the Division One table.

Sidmouth made it five wins from five with a 37-run success over Upottery. Batting first, the Fortfield men made a strong start and were 98-3 after 11 overs and they continued at the 10-runs per over rate to a close of 194-3. In terms of partnerships, Sidmouth had 78 for starters before their first wicket fell to the fourth delivery of the ninth over and then, having lost wickets two and three to successive deliveries in the 11th over, they had a 96-6un partnership for the unbroken fourth wicket. Upottery lost their first wicket to the third delivery of their reply, but recovered to be 93-2 after 12 overs. However, three wickets in five balls saw them slip from 104-3 four balls into the 14th over to 104-6 two balls into the 15th over. Just six runs came from the 16th over and eight from the 17th and that was just about that for the run chase as the reply closed on 157-8. Seaton are also still sporting a 100 per cent record after an eight wicket success over Feniton. The Acland Park men batted first and had a 68-run partnership for the third wicket in just seven overs on their way to a close of 179-5. Seaton’s top order has made short work of many run chases this season and they did so again adding 139 from the opening ball of the reply up to the loss of their first wicket to the third delivery of the 18th over.

Exmouth made it four wins from five to keep up their pursuit of the top two as they won their derby meeting with Budleigh Salterton, beating their neighbours by a crushing margin of nine wickets! Budleigh batted first and had a 74 run partnership inside nine overs for starters and reached the halfway stage of their innings on 82-1. They lost their third wicket to the fourth delivery of the 16th over, but could not find the impetus they needed late on to get closer to 200 and closed on 163-5. The Exmouth openers had 83 without loss on the board at the halfway stage and the opening pair took the reply to 154 before they were parted by the final delivery of the 16th over. That was as good as it got for Budleigh in terms of wicket taking as the Maer men closed out a nine wicket win with one ball shy of three overs remaining.

Ottery St Mary six run winners in a close encounter meeting with Whimple. The Otters batted first and had 78 on the board before their first wicket fell to the opening delivery of the ninth over. They ended the 15th over on 136-5 and closed out on 173-6 after their 20 overs. Whimple made a similar start and were 41 before losing their first wicket to the first ball of the sixth over. After 15 overs they were slightly ‘behind the clock’ on 123-5 and that margin remained as they reached the final over needing 16 to win, but could only muster nine to lose by six runs. The final Division One game saw Kilmington defeat Clyst St George by 46 runs. Batting first, Kilmington put on 57 for their first wicket in five overs and one ball and, after a 53 run partnership for the second wicket, sat on 110-2 at the end of the 12th over. They added another 60 runs over the last eight overs to close on 170-6. Clyst St George had a 50 run partnership for starters and reached the halfway stage of their run chase on 79-4 (Kilmington were 93-1 at the same stage). They were then 93-4 at the start of the 12th over. But slipped to 11-8 at the end of the 15th and did not recover,, losing wickets at regular intervals prior to being all out for 127 in 17 overs.

In Division Two its Sidbury continuing to lead the way and they made it five wins from five games with an eight run success over Chardstock. Batting first, Sidbury were 71-2 after seven overs and a 75-run partnership for the third wicket saw them to 146-3 with three overs remaining. They managed to 25 more runs over those final 18 balls to close on 171-3. Chardstock had 43 on the board when they lost their first wicket to the second delivery of the sixth over and they were 97-2 at the end of 12 overs. However, some excellent bowling from Sidbury meant that Chardstock could only find 32 runs from the next six overs and that left them needing 35 from the final two overs. They made a great fist of it, plundering 16 off the penultimate over, but then, needing 19 off the final over to force victory, scored two of each of the first five deliveries before a dot ball on the last delivery of the contest left them closing on 163-5, leaving Sidbury winners by eight runs. Axminster were 37-run winners over Tipton. Batting first, the Axemen had a 78-run partnership for the first wicket and then sat on 100-1 at the end of the 11th over before closing on 175-5. Tipton made a flying start and had 43 on the board when they lost their first wicket to the fourth ball of the fifth over. They reached the halfway stage of their run chase on 81-2, but then the Sidbury bowlers took charge to just 40 runs from the final eight overs and Tipton’s reply closed on 138-4. Honiton enjoyed a final over success in a thrilling meeting with Newton Poppleford. The Popples batted first and were 84-1 at the halfway stage and increased the run rate by a degree to close on 177-4 - they had a 57-run partnership for the unbroken fifth wicket. Honiton had a 44 run partnership for the first wicket and were ‘on course’ at the halfway stage when they were 87-1. They reached the end of the 18th over on 155-3 needing 23 to force victory and 14 runs from the 19th over were added to 4,2,4 off the first three balls of the 20th and final over to land a seven wicket win. Uplyme & Lyme Regis defeated Woodbury & Newton St Cyres by nine wickets. Batting first, Woodbury & Newton St Cyres were 73-1 after 10 overs, 112-5 after 15 overs and closed on 161-5. Uplyme & Lyme Regis lost their first wicket to the final ball of the fourth over with the score on 34. However, that was as good as it good for the bowlers as Uplyme & Lyme Regis’s batsmen two and three then added 129 for the unbroken second wicket as an emphatic win was sealed with 10 deliveries remaining. Topsham edged out Kentisbeare in another fixture that went to the final over. Kentisbeare were 76-3 at the halfway stage and kept up that run rate throughout to close on 153-4. Topsham St James timed their run chase to perfection as they were just a run shy of the home score after 10 overs - on 70-3 and then, having slipped to 95-7 four balls into the 14th over, their eight wicket pairing saw them victory adding 59 for the unbroken eighth wicket to seal victory with just two balls of the contest remaining.

Latest tables

Division One

P W Td L Pts

Sidmouth 5 5 0 0 20

Seaton 5 5 0 0 20

Exmouth 5 4 0 1 16

Kilmington 5 3 0 2 12

Ottery St Mary 5 3 0 2 12

Clyst St George 5 2 0 3 8

Upottery 5 1 0 4 4

Feniton 5 0 0 5 0

Division Two table

P W Td L Pts

Sidbury 5 5 0 0 20

Honiton 5 4 0 1 16

Axminster 5 4 0 1 16

Topsham St James 5 4 0 1 12

Kentisbeare 5 3 0 2 12

Tipton St John 5 2 0 3 8

Uplyme & LR 5 2 0 3 8

Woodbury 5 1 0 4 4

Newton Poppleford 5 0 1 4 2

Chardstock 5 0 1 4 2

All the league scores/results to date.

Matchday one

Sidmouth 142-9 bt Exmouth 141-6 by one wicket; Seaton 137-1 bt Budleigh 135-6 by 9 wkts; Ottery St Mary 126-5 bt Clyst St George 125-8 by 5 wkts; Whimple 147-8 bt Upottery 146 by 2 wkts; Kilmington 134-2 bt Feniton 132-2 by 8 wkts.

Matchday two

Exmouth 169-7 bt Feniton 143-5 by 26 runs; Sidmouth 156-3 bt Kilmington 154-8 by 6 wkts; Clyst St George 130-6 bt Whimple 127-8 by 4 wkts; Seaton 162-4 bt Upottery 147-4 bt 15 runs and Ottery St Mary 166-6 bt Budleigh 159-4 by 7 runs.

Matchday three

Sidmouth 160-4 bt Feniton 120-8 by 6 wkts; Exmouth 146-7 bt Kilmington 147-9 by one run; Seaton 151-6 bt Ottery St Mary 142-6 by nine runs; Whimple 129-4 bt Budleigh Salterton 127-7 by six wkts; Clyst St George 146-6 bt Upottery 142-7 by four wkts.

Matchday four

Seaton 199-3 bt Whimple 130 by 69 runs; Upottery, 80-3, bt Feniton 79 by 7 wkts; Sidmouth 216-5 bt Budleigh 193-5; Kilmington 172-3 bt Ottery 170-5 by 7 wkts and Exmouth 193-3 bt Clyst St George 191-6 by two runs

Matchday five results

Division One

Seaton 181-2 bt Feniton 179-5 by 8 wkts; Kilmington 170-6 bt Clyst St George 124 all out by 46 runs; Sidmouth 194-3 bt Upottery 157-8 by 37 runs; Exmouth 165-1 bt Budleigh Salterton 163-5 by 9 wkts; Ottery St Mary 173-6 bt Whimple 167-5 by 6 runs

Division Two scores

Matchday One

Axminster 136-5 bt Honiton 134-6 by 5 wkts; Tipton St John 143-4 bt Uplyme & Lyme Regis 142-7; Sidbury 184-6 bt Newton Poppleford 147-8 by 37 runs; Topsham 158-4 bt Chardstock 154-4 by 6 wkts; Kentisbeare 134-3 bt Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 132-2 by 7 wkts.

Matchday Two

Honiton 146-9 bt Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 133 all out by 13 runs; Kentisbeare 176-2 bt Axminster 136-9 by 40 runs; Sidbury 144-3 bt Tipton St John 143-4 by 7 wkts; Topsham St James 153-5 bt Uplyme & Lyme Regis 127-3 by 26 runs and Newton Poppleford 156-5 tied with Chardstock 156-5.

Matchday Three

Honiton 142-4 bt Chardstock 140-4 by 6 wkts; Topsham St James 150-4 bt Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 147-5 by 6 wkts; Sidbury 143-5 bt Kentisbeare 141-7 by 5 wkts; Axminster 135-2 bt Newton Poppleford 133-6 by 8 wkts; Uplyme & Lyme Regis 131-3 bt Tipton St John 127-2 by 7 wkts.

Matchday Four

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 153-9 bt Newton Poppleford 145-3 by eight runs; Axminster 156-7 bt Chardstock 154-4 by 3 wkts; Kentisbeare 170-6 bt Uplyme & Lyme Regis 169-2 by 4 wkts; Honiton 172-3 bt Tipton St John 157-7 by 15 runs; Sidbury 184-7 bt Topsham St James 180-4 by 3 wkts

Matchday five

Topsham St James 154-7 bt Kentisbeare 153-4; Uplyme & Lyme Regis 163-1 bt Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 161-5 by 9 wkts; Sidbury 1717-3 bt Chardstock 163-5, by 8 runs; Honiton 179-3 bt Newton Poppleford 177-4 by 7 wkts; Axminster 175-5 bt Tipton St John 138-4 by 37 runs.

Matchday six results will be published here from 7pm on Wednesday, May 21.

The league will run over 12 weeks. Four points are awarded to a team for a win and, in the event of a tied game, both teams get two points.