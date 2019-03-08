Seaton openers power team to Ipplepen victory

The Seaton opening batsmen scored a combined 16 boundaries as they guided their team to an eight wicket win over Ipplepen.

Hosts Seaton won the toss and elected to send the visitors in for a bat.

Seaton struck early when Gareth Penrice was caught from the bowling of Ben Morgan on 23-1.

Following the wicket of Penrice, Wesley and Daley Holmes combined to rattle through the Ipplepen order.

No batsmen scored more than 33 as the two combined to take a combined six wickets.

The sticking point for Seaton proved to be opener David Harris who, while not scoring many runs, was a constant at the crease.

Harris was eventually dismissed on 33 as he was bowled by Daley Holmes, leaving the score on 87-5.

The visitors made it to 147 all out at the end of 41.4 overs, giving the hosts plenty of opportunity to pick up a win that would keep them top of the table.

Openers Hewer and Daye were aggressive in their run chase. The pair put on a 129-run partnership including 16 fours, putting victory very much in grasp.

When Daye was caught on 74, the damage had already been done.

Despite a disappointing duck from Joel Seward, number four Stephen Pritchard helped ease Seaton over the line with a score of 12.

Seaton won the game after just 38.5 overs, ending on 150-2.

They remain top of the B Division and now have a weekend off after they were scheduled to face the withdrawn Filleigh.