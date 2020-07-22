Seaton set for big game at Sidmouth in opening match of Devon League campaign

Seaton’s cricketers are back in the ‘big time’ this coming Saturday when they launch their 2020 Devon League campaign with a visit to Sidmouth (1pm).

A historic moment at the Court Lane home of Seaton CC as the players take a hygiene break which is part iof guidelines laid down by the ECB now that cricket has been allowed to return, albeit under strict Covid-19 guidelines. Picture SEATON CC A historic moment at the Court Lane home of Seaton CC as the players take a hygiene break which is part iof guidelines laid down by the ECB now that cricket has been allowed to return, albeit under strict Covid-19 guidelines. Picture SEATON CC

Saturday is the first of what will be six successive weekend matchdays that will see Seaton lock horns with Sidmouth, Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton in a 45-over round-robin league.

With the Coronavirus pandemic meaning no competitive cricket has been possible across 12 weeks of what would have been an 18-week 2020 Devon League campaign, league bosses have come up with a competition that sees clubs playing, initially, in four-team groups with group winners progressing to a finals day which is scheduled to be played in early September.

Seaton have been put into the Tier One competition, hence Saturday’s opening game at the Fortfield home of Sidmouth.

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan is looking forward to the game.

He says; “We have lost so much of the season that just getting back into some competitive cricket is special and the fact that our first ‘proper’ game of the season is away at arguably one of the top sides in the Devon league over the past two decades, represents a real challenge and a contest that all our players will relish.”

Seaton will head for the Fortfield on Saturday missing a number of key players.

Morgan explained saying: “Sadly Matt Hewer is going to be missing for the next four weeks and we are also without Joe Berry while the experienced Brian Cann is another we are going to be without.

“However, this is a great opportunity for us, over the next six weeks, to play some good hard cricket against top teams and, let’s face it, given last season we were a B Division club and we are up against two Premier sides in Sidmouth and Exmouth and one A Division outfit in Budleigh, you could argue that we are in one those ‘nothing to lose’ situations.”

He continued: “The key thing for us over the next six weeks is to take as much out of the matches as we can. Let’s face it, we should not need motivating in any shape or form given the quality of the opposition and indeed the three wonderful grounds we are getting to play at in terms of the away element of this new 45-over competition.”

Seaton were in action at Lyme Regis last Saturday where they recorded a 21-run success. Batting first, Joel Seward hit an unbeaten 59 and skipper Morgan chipped in with 41 as Seaton closed their 40 overs on 166-6.

Robbie Prior, playing his first game after returning home from two years of travelling, was quickly back into his stride with the ball, claiming a ‘fivefer’ and returning figures of 5-26 as the home team were bowled out for 145.

There was also a well-supported game back at Court Lane on Saturday with an Old Boys XI defeating the club’s 2nd XI by six wickets.

Batting first in a T20 contest, the 2nd XI scored 135, passed with ease by the Old Boys XI with Greg Foxwell, picking up a cricket bat for the first time in 10 years, impressing with an unbeaten knock of 35.

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan said: “Everyone was glowing about the knock from Greg [Foxwell], but when I asked if he would be able to come out of retirement for a game at Sidmouth this coming Saturday, I got a pretty swift, ‘thanks but no thanks’!

As for who Morgan will be able to call on for the game at Sidmouth; Joel Seward, Robbie Prior, Josh Cann and the skipper himself will all play and the Holmes’ brothers, Daley and Wes will surely relish a return to their old stomping ground.