Seaton skipper Ben Morgan talks about his teams fine win at Thorverton

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan was naturally highly delighted with his side's performance in their win at Thorverton.

Victory in Mid Devon meant back-to-back wins for Seaton against two of the top sides in the B Division and that means the Court Lane men are very much 'in the mix' in terms of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League third tier promotion race.

With two-thirds of the league term no completed, Seaton sit level on points at the top of the table with Ipplepen - who they entertain this Saturday (June 15).

Morgan says: The win at Thorverton came about because, once again, the whole team rolled their sleeves up and chipped in, in one way or another."

He continued: "After winning the toss I was happy to bat. That might have been a surprise to some - particularly the home side - but it worked well for us. Stephen [Pritchard] gave us his best knock to date - it was a superb innings (Pritchard scored 52 from 81 deliveries, hitting nine fours) and, when you get double figure contributions from batsmen three to nine you have to be a happy skipper."

Seaton closed on 167-7 after their 45 overs and, to some, that score might have appeared 'venerable' - not so to Morgan though, who said: "Privately, I was quietly confident for, as I have said many times, I'd back our bowling attack over most, if not all the batting line up in this division, to come out on top in a relatively low scoring affair. Our 167 was one of those totals that offered the home side an opportunity of chasing, but was enough, in tough conditions on the day, for us top bowl at."

Morgan also had a 'cunning plan' for the start of the post-tea session. He said: "We know that the Thorverton openers enjoy 'pace on the ball' and so we opened with spin and it worked a treat. We had them at 36-6 and that looked like the job being all but done. However, they [Thorverton] are a good side and they bat a long way down and came back hard at us. I thought Ben Coe batted exceptionally for them and, at one stage, I'd own up to a butterfly or two about it all going horribly wrong! However, we stuck to our guns and the support fielding was again excellent and we got our just rewards in the end."

As for the table situation, Morgan says: "I know it's an old sporting cliché, but we really are only looking at one game at a time. I think what is clear in the make-up of this season's B Division is that any team, on their day, can defeat another, be they sitting bottom or top. Two games ago, we had just lost two and were facing matches against leading sides Plymstock, Thorverton and Ipplepen prior to taking our turn at being the 'odd side out' (there are only nine teams in the third tier this season after the late withdrawal of Filleigh prior to the first ball being bowled this season). However, we have now had back-to-back wins and it makes it all very interesting. There are going to be some terrific contests between now and the end of the season and I do not doubt for a minute that this Saturday's meeting with Ipplepen is going to be just one such close encounters."

Ben Libby, who missed the win at Thorverton, is back in the squad for the game with Ipplepen.