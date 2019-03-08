Advanced search

Seaton skipper looks for 'more of the same' from last season

PUBLISHED: 14:51 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 30 April 2019

Seaton fixtures 2019 Tolchards League

Archant

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan is keeping his feet firmly on the ground with regards to his teams B Division campaign.

Last year Seaton were edged out of promotion only in the final fortnight of the campaign – one that had started with 'survival in the division' being the target!

The late withdrawal of Filleigh leaves the Division with nine teams and means that just one side will be relegated.

Morgan says: “Our hopes are as they were 12 months ago in as much as our initial target is to retain our B Division status. However, if, as happened last season, we find we are winning games and get into a position to push on for promotion then we will not be shying away from that!”

Seaton have lost the formidable services of Robbie Prior who is travelling in New Zealand and Tom Mitchell is also set to go travelling when his latest University year ends.

Picture: ThinkstockPicture: Thinkstock

Morgan says: “Both will be missed. Robbie in particular as he was not only a terrific bowler for us, but he was also a terrific asset in and around the dressing room.

“We did not see as much of Tim [Mitchell] as we'd have liked last season, but that was down to his University studies and this year he too is off travelling so we'll miss the cameo appearances he would have made and he too, will be a loss.”

He continued: “To mitigate the loss it is worth adding that, last year, with Robbie and Tim we did have as many as seven different players who I would have felt very comfortable asking to bowl a full shift of nine overs in any given game and so, it is fair to say, that we are well blessed with bowling options. What, if anything extra this season, we really need, is a few more runs from the batsmen, myself included!”

On the 'incoming' side of things, the club are hoping to bring in an overseas player and they have also recruited Niall Waterhouse, Matt James, Reece Davies and Sam Wooster, who were with Uplyme and Lyme Regis.

Morgan says: “The four lads coming across from Uplyme will certainly give us greater all round squad strength. Stephen [Pritchard] will be leading the 2nds, who will lead a side with a good mix of old and young in which they will looking to further the experience and development of our younger players at that level of league cricket.”

