Seaton skipper: Plenty of positives to take from our defeat at Exmouth

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan took plenty of positives from his sides 47-run defeat at Exmouth.

Morgan said: “We had a couple of 16-year-olds making 1st XI debuts and both Tim Doulton and Jack Dormer did well and will have gained a lot from an afternoon at the Maer ground.

“After winning the toss and sticking them [Exmouth] in, they got off to a flyer, but we pulled it back well and, although they got 25 or 30 runs more than I felt they should have done, a 257-run chase on a big ground really was not ‘out of the question’.

He continued: “To be fair, at 96-1 15 overs in, we were very much ‘in the game’

“Josh [Cann] batted so well, he carried the attack to the home side and, had he not succumbed to a top edge he may well have got us a lot closer than we eventually did get to their total.”

In what were very hot conditions, Morgan rotated his bowlers.

He said: “Given the heat, it seemed to work giving the lads three or four overs in a spell and that certainly didn’t allow the batsmen to settle.

“Joel [Seward] bowled superbly in the middle overs and, overall, I think we can hold our heads up high given that we have gone to another Premier Division club and not been overawed by the occasion.

“This season is all about gaining what will be invaluable experience for us to feed off next year when we play what I hope will be a full campaign in the A Division.”

On Saturday, Seaton travel to Ottermouth to take on a Budleigh side who will be A Division opposition in 12 months’ time.

Morgan says: “We should have Matt Hewer back, but we are without Rhys Davies.

“We had a cracking game with Budleigh at our place and I feel we can go to Ottermouth and give it our best shot.

“I know I am enjoying the challenge of this season and the games we are having and I get the impression the rest of the lads are taking plenty out of them.”