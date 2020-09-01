Seaton skipper reflects on a season that has been a ‘terrific learning curve’

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan was delighted with the way his team performed in their final game of the Tolchards Devon League season.

Seaton went down by 58 runs in their meeting with a Sidmouth side that now head for a semi-final this Saturday at Plymouth.

Sidmouth batted first on a damp wicket and slipped to 77-7 before recovering to an all-out total of 150.

Seaton were then bowled out for 92.

Morgan said: “As with our season in general, there were many more positives than negatives to take from the all-round performance.”

He continued: “The wicket was damp and, when they [Sidmouth] batted we had them seven down and just 77 on the board and, at that stage, I felt we ought to have bene looking at chasing somewhere between 100 and 110.

“The fact we weren’t is as much down to their quality as our own failings.

“We bowled and fielded and, it we had a problem, then it might have been a mental one as I suspect one or two might have been clocking the score board, seeing 77-7 and thinking, ‘the job’s done’!”

The skipper had particular praise for young Harvey Brown of whom he said: “Harvey [Brown] did ever so well. Up from the 2nds for his 1st XI debut, and, at the tender age of 16, to open against such a quality attack and be there for over 70 deliveries was something very special and I am sure that the experience will have done him no end of good with an eye on the future.”

As for the now completed season, Morgan says: “I said before a ball was bowled in anger this season that we needed to finish it being able to look back and say it was a terrific, albeit much shortened campaign, and a tremendous learning curve, and that’s exactly how we can reflect on the past six games.

“The fact that against the undoubted quality of Sidmouth, Exmouth and Budleigh we have only been outplayed twice, speaks volumes for what we have in the ranks at our club.”

He continued: “In both games against Budleigh we were extremely competitive and, if that’s the standard we need to maintain to enjoy a good season of A Division cricket next year then we now know what is required.”

Looking to the 2021 campaign, Morgan says: “There’s little doubt that we now have, I’d say, eight nailed-on 1st XI regulars who will be more than comfortable in the A Division next season.

“Alongside that we clearly have some emerging talent who will only get better with age and so, if we can get recruitment right and bring in the three new faces I feel we need, then I see no reason why we cannot look forward to a very good season in the second tier of Tolchards Devon League cricket in 2021.”