Seaton skipper remains positive that he will get some cricket this season

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

Seaton should have been taking to their Court Lane pitch this Saturday (May 2) entertaining Bradninch in the opening fixture of a new Tolchards Devon Cricket League A Division campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, the news last week from the ECB that there will be no cricket in the country before, at the very earliest, July 1, means that local cricketers will be denied action for the foreseeable future.

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan says: “Unfortunately I think it’s becoming increasingly unlikely we will see any form of cricket any time soon. That said, as it seems almost impossible to judge just how this is all going to play out in terms of the Coronavirus pandemic, any question of if and when we might get back to playing cricket is very much an unknown thing!”

The significance of the ECB announcement and the ‘possibility’ that cricket, in some form, may be possible in July, is that the Devon League season reaches the halfway stage at the end of June and the first Saturday of July (July 4) does mark the first match day of the second half of the league season and so, potentially, there’s a chance for half a league season to be played.

Morgan says: “I think if we could get a half season in then I see no reason why that cannot be playing some competitive cricket. What’s more, given that there’d be no overseas player involvement it would certainly ‘level things out’ and make it much fairer competition.”

He continued: “I would think that anything less than half a season would render competitive cricket impossible and, let’s say six weeks were available to us then the league should be scrapped and it should be up to clubs to use their own ideas with regards to friendlies/fun days etc to bring money into their clubs.”

With regard to the immediate and then long-term future of the club, the Seaton skipper says: “We will survive, I think! That said, no doubt we, like all clubs at all levels, will have to suffer a significant hit financially.

“At Seaton we are fortunate that we don’t pay anyone for any role at the club. We are entirely voluntary.

“The ground is being maintained in case any cricket is played.

“We also have had the club open over the winter the past two years as we entered a darts league so there has been money coming in that we have not had in previous winters.”

He continued: “I guess the problem is that if no cricket is to be played this season then it may be slightly damaging to the youth set up with regards to interest and also it may slightly hit our momentum as a club on and off the pitch.

“We hope this will not be the case and, as a club, are continuing to think positively that we can play as much cricket as possible this year.

“What’s more, when we do get released from the current lockdown restrictions, you can be sure that Seaton cricket Club will be hosting lots of events to get things bubbling once again.”