Advanced search

Seaton skipper remains positive that he will get some cricket this season

PUBLISHED: 08:52 28 April 2020

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Archant

Seaton should have been taking to their Court Lane pitch this Saturday (May 2) entertaining Bradninch in the opening fixture of a new Tolchards Devon Cricket League A Division campaign.

However, the news last week from the ECB that there will be no cricket in the country before, at the very earliest, July 1, means that local cricketers will be denied action for the foreseeable future.

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan says: “Unfortunately I think it’s becoming increasingly unlikely we will see any form of cricket any time soon. That said, as it seems almost impossible to judge just how this is all going to play out in terms of the Coronavirus pandemic, any question of if and when we might get back to playing cricket is very much an unknown thing!”

The significance of the ECB announcement and the ‘possibility’ that cricket, in some form, may be possible in July, is that the Devon League season reaches the halfway stage at the end of June and the first Saturday of July (July 4) does mark the first match day of the second half of the league season and so, potentially, there’s a chance for half a league season to be played.

Morgan says: “I think if we could get a half season in then I see no reason why that cannot be playing some competitive cricket. What’s more, given that there’d be no overseas player involvement it would certainly ‘level things out’ and make it much fairer competition.”

He continued: “I would think that anything less than half a season would render competitive cricket impossible and, let’s say six weeks were available to us then the league should be scrapped and it should be up to clubs to use their own ideas with regards to friendlies/fun days etc to bring money into their clubs.”

With regard to the immediate and then long-term future of the club, the Seaton skipper says: “We will survive, I think! That said, no doubt we, like all clubs at all levels, will have to suffer a significant hit financially.

“At Seaton we are fortunate that we don’t pay anyone for any role at the club. We are entirely voluntary.

“The ground is being maintained in case any cricket is played.

“We also have had the club open over the winter the past two years as we entered a darts league so there has been money coming in that we have not had in previous winters.”

He continued: “I guess the problem is that if no cricket is to be played this season then it may be slightly damaging to the youth set up with regards to interest and also it may slightly hit our momentum as a club on and off the pitch.

“We hope this will not be the case and, as a club, are continuing to think positively that we can play as much cricket as possible this year.

“What’s more, when we do get released from the current lockdown restrictions, you can be sure that Seaton cricket Club will be hosting lots of events to get things bubbling once again.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

The Saint: The Steve Williams interview

Steve Williams. Ref edr 03-18TI 4401. Picture: Terry Ife

CANCELLED – Honiton Agricultural show called off due to coronavirus

Honiton Show 2019. Ref mhh 31 19TI 1030783. Picture: Terry Ife

Tractor destroyed in Axminster blaze

Axminster fire engine

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Axminster

Sleepy Axminster during the Corona Virus outbreak Ref mha 13 20TI 7898 Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

The Saint: The Steve Williams interview

Steve Williams. Ref edr 03-18TI 4401. Picture: Terry Ife

CANCELLED – Honiton Agricultural show called off due to coronavirus

Honiton Show 2019. Ref mhh 31 19TI 1030783. Picture: Terry Ife

Tractor destroyed in Axminster blaze

Axminster fire engine

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Axminster

Sleepy Axminster during the Corona Virus outbreak Ref mha 13 20TI 7898 Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Town, Millwey Rise, Seaton Town and Upottery all through to KO Cup last eight

Seaton skipper remains positive that he will get some cricket this season

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Upottery CC – remembering when the villagers hosted a Marcus Trescothick XI

Marcus Trescothick with Upottery CC officials when the club staged a match for the 2008 Marcus Trescothick Benefit Year. Picture UPOTTERY CC

Axe Cliff golfer and his dog raising NHS funds with golf ball retreival

Golf club and ball

Axminster Cricket Club - a look back to the final game of the 1987 season

The Axminster CC Presidents Invitation XI in 1978. Standing (left to right): Alan Jones, Tony Rockett, Gerald Marsh, Gerald Copp, Roger Hurrell, Robert Harris, Neville Pritchard. Seated (left to right): Mike Marsh, Martin Leach, Andrew Moulding, Dick Sturch. Picture DICK STURCH
Drive 24