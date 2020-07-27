Advanced search

Seaton skipper speaks about the opening game at Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 18:23 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:23 27 July 2020

The opening league campaign for Sidmouth Cricket Club and Seaton Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan drew plenty of positives from his side’s opening day defeat in their Premier East game at Sidmouth.

On a day that saw the players spend as much time off the Fortfield pitch owing to falling rain than they spent on it, Seaton were 54-8 at stumps, replying to the Sidmouth offering of 226-9.

Morgan, who claimed four of the home wickets said: “It was certainly a day, and a game, ruined by the rain. The die was cast for a soggy day when we were taken off the pitch after just three deliveries and we had two lengthy rain delays before we got a game in that, as I understand it, might not be a ‘completed match’. That said, I felt we came out of the game with a number of plusses.”

He continued: “While we did not bowl particularly well in the early stages, we pulled it back superbly over the final ten overs and the catching and fielding from the lads was of the highest quality.

“Let’s face it, Sidmouth’s top five are genuine quality and it was never going to be anything but a challenge for us.

“In those opening three balls we spilled a catch and with it the chance to send Josh Bess back to the pavilion. Then we spent over two hours watching the rain fall before going back out and I have to say it was then all a tad surreal. Not only were we bowling with something akin to a bar of soap, but the hand sanitizing with already rain wet hands was all a bit farcical!

“That said, the whole thing was a real experience for us. We did not bowl that well to their top five and, when we batted, we did not cover ourselves in glory, but it does need pointing out that when we batted, conditions were, shall we say, ‘difficult’!

“Having said that, Josh [Cann] and Daley [Holmes] will no doubt have benefited from the time they stayed out at the wicket. The pair put up a real fight against some high-quality bowling.”

Seaton were 12.2 overs into their reply and on 19-2 when the rain again arrived to see the teams head into the Fortfield pavilion.

Morgan said: “To be honest, at that stage I could see no way we were going to get back out and I actually got changed!

“Anyway, in terms of our overall performance, I have to be pleased, indeed I’d go as far as to say I am ‘proud’ of the collective performance.

“We know what we are up against in this small four-team competition and the games against Sidmouth and Exmouth are certainly going to be ones from which we can perhaps expect to get nothing, but indeed, take plenty from them – it’s the two meetings with Budleigh that I shall be taking a long hard look for they would have been one of our A Division opponents this season and so it will be good to gauge our players against theirs when we meet at Court Lane this Saturday.”

For Saturday’s game at home to Budleigh Seaton will be able to welcome back Joe Berry who missed the trip to Sidmouth.

