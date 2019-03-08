Seaton suffer defeat but remain top

Seaton Cricket Club v Ipplepen Cricket Club in the B Division. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Seaton Cricket Club lost by one wicket to Bovey Tracey 2nds but remain top of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League B Division thanks to results elsewhere.

Seaton won the toss on their arrival to Bovey Tracey's ground and opted to have a bat.

The opening pair of Matthew Hewer and Ryan Daye put on a strong partnership of 69 before the loss of Daye. He was bowled by Freddie Ford on a score of 31.

Number three Ollie Pinnock struggled to add many more to the score, departing for just four after seven balls.

Joel Seward was next up to the crease and was present when Hewer suffered the same fate as his fellow opener Daye as he was bowled by Ford.

Seward scored 24 from 66 balls including one four while Daley Holmes reached 20 from 33 deliveries.

Seaton were eventually all out on 171 after 43.5 overs meaning they needed a good bowling performance if they were to secure victory.

The bowlers did respond, dismissing Bovey Tracey 2nds opener George Yabsley for nought but from their the batters really began to make their mark.

Derek Perry and Freddie Ford both scored 14, Daniel Green and Bradley Causey hit 18 and George Pitman made 19 runs.

The pick of the batsmen was Sam Russell whose five fours and one six earned him a score of 36.

Ben Morgan took four wickets but he was unable to stop Bovey Tracey 2nds who raced to the 172-run target after 44.1 overs.

Seaton remain top thanks to Torverton's loss at Brixham but Seaton will hope to fare better next weekend when they take on Brixham.