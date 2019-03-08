Seaton sunk by the Parr brothers of Cullompton

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan was very clear as to what had happened for his team to suffer their first defeat of the new Tolchards Devon League B Division - his team being beaten by visiting Cullompton by a margin of 59 runs.

Morgan said: "We were Parr'd - it's as straight forward as that!" The Seaton skipper was, of course, referring to the Parr brothers Brendan and Jason who scored the bulk of the visitors runs.

Morgan added: "We know all about the Parr lads and, to be fair, they both decided our place was the venue for them to deliver! That both batted superbly in what were difficult conditions on a damp wicket. They are capable of doing that against anybody and I'd wager they'll do that at least five times a season - and we just happened to catch them on one of those days."

Having been put in, Cully initially laboured thanks to a tight opening spell by Morgan and Ben Libby. After 10 overs the visitors were21-2, but Brendan Parr, with 87, and Jason Parr, with 45, gave the Cully innings the impetus for them to close on 232-8.

"We felt at tea that they had 50 more than we'd have wanted to chase and so it proved at stumps," said Morgan, who continued: "Losing Matt Hewer second ball - he was still shaking his head as he trooped off so rare is it that he gets clean bowled that early in an innings.

"We also lost wickets at 'key times' in as much as we then had a spell of being bogged down which left us, at the loss of the sixth wicket with our score on 126, reassessing our game plan and we ended up looking to get to 160 for the additional batting point while also being mindful of looking to stop them [Cullompton] taking maximum batting points."

Morgan added: "Wes Holmes, who also did well with the ball - batted very sensibly for his unbeaten 28."

Next up for Seaton is a Saturday (May 25) East Devon derby at Kilmington.

Seaton got a taste of what lies in store when the teams met at Kilmington this past Sunday in a Corinthian Cup clash. The pair, together with Thorverton, met for a round-robin of matches that ended with Thorverton progressing.

As for the Seaton meeting with Kilmington, Seaton hit 192-2 and then restricted Kilmington to 178 - 111 of which were scored by Josh Short. However, against Thorverton, Seaton were restricted to 120-5, passed with a full five overs to spare by the Thors.

So, will Seaton have special plans for Josh Short? Morgan says: "We can't think like that for they [Kilmington] have a number of very good players and I have no doubt they will provide us with quite a challenge on Saturday. Josh [Short] does hit the ball a long, long way - and his knock against us in the T20 was rather extraordinary!"

For the trip to Kilmington, Morgan will need to make changes for he has both Niall Waterhouse and Mike Double unavailable.