This time last year - Seaton suffer first defeat of the season

Seaton Cricket Club v Ipplepen Cricket Club in the B Division. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

With the 2020 Tolchards Devon Cricket League suspended for the foreseeable future, every Saturday we will be taking a look back at the same gameweek from 2019.

So far, two rounds of the B Division season have passed without a ball bowled. Flashback to this time last year and Seaton went into their third match in second, four points behind league leaders Plymstock.

The match would see them host Cullumpton who themselves sat in joint-fourth on 24 alongside Ipplepen.

Seaton started the day by winning the toss and electing to put Cullompton into bat.

The hosts made the perfect start when opener Euan Tinley was dismissed for just two as he was bowled by Ben Morgan.

Fellow opener Adrian Pullin then put on a 19-run partnership with number three Tom Mortiboys before the former was trapped LBW by Ben Libby.

Captain Jason Parr made his way to the crease and would go on to make 45 before being caught by Matthew Hewer off the bowling of Wesley Holmes.

The highest score of the innings came from number five Brendon Parr who hit 87 before eventually being bowled by Libby for his second wicket of the afternoon.

Cullompton would end the 45-over innings on 232-8 with both Libby and Holmes taking two wickets each. Impressively, Libby sacrificed just 15 runs in his six overs.

Seaton’s run-chase could not have started in a worse fashion though as wicket-keeper opener Hewer was out first ball for a golden duck.

Ryan Daye and Joel Seward set about repairing the damage and put on a 38-run partnership before the former was caught by Mortiboys on 14.

Stephen Pritchard arrived at the crease to add 28 runs to the scoreboard but Seaton’s chase was looking in trouble when he was caught to make the score 98-4, 134 runs short of the target.

The middle-lower order struggled to get in with no batsman scoring 30 or more.

Wesley Holmes ended the innings not out on 28 as Seaton ran out of time and finished the 45 overs on 173-8.

The defeat was the team’s first of the 2019 B Division campaign, but they did gain eight points (four batting and four bowling).

Seaton remained in second despite the defeat and still just four points behind the league leaders who were now Thorverton.

Next up for Seaton was a trip to Kilmington who themselves sat in sixth place.