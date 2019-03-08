Seaton topple Thorverton to seal B Division promotion

Seaton Cricket Club who have sealed promotion to the A Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League. Seaton last played in the second tier of the county league in 2004. Picture:STEPHEN WAKELEY Archant

Seaton will start next season in the second tier of the Devon Cricket League following a nine wicket home win that confirmed they are guaranteed a top two finish.

Indeed, with two to play, Seaton now need just 12 more points to seal the B Division title, something that could happen as soon as this coming Saturday (August 17) when they visit Ipplepen.

They then have a week off before their final game, a trip to Chudleigh.

Their final home game of the season saw them entertaining a Thorverton who are themselves, very much part of the promotion race.

Thorverton won the toss and, much to Seaton skipper Ben Morgan's surprise, opted to bat first.

The Thors were soon in trouble at 29-3 after 10 overs and they never recovered, eventually being bowled out for 104 in 31.1 overs.

All five of the Seaton bowlers used took at least one wicket with the best of the returns the 3-17 from nine overs by Joel Seward, Daley Holmes took 3-26, Wes Holmes returned figures of 2-12 and there were single wickets for skipper Ben Morgan and Ben Libby.

In the reply, Matt Hewer was trapped leg before wicket when on six with the score then 13-1, but that was as bad as it got for the home side as Ran Daye (45) and Joel Seward (46) saw their side to a nine wicket win in 29 overs.

Post match the celebrations began as the club enjoyed the moment and their return to the second tier of Devon League cricket for the first time since 2004.

Skipper Morgan said: "We are so thrilled. The win over Thorverton was so typical of our season. It was another good honest all-round performance. I was very surprised when they [Thorverton] opted to bat first. We bowled very well and then, after the early loss of Matt, Ryan and Joel saw us home."

Morgan added: "Now for the title, having got this far we want to end in style and that means getting those 12 points we need as soon as we can to seal the title and go up as champions."

As for what lies ahead and stepping up into the A Division, Morgan says: "We will look at next year when the dust has settled on this season. Now is the time for us to complete the job and, over the final two games we will reward the loyalty the players have shown this season and continue to play to win, but making sure we enjoy the moment."