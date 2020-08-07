Advanced search

Seaton all set for first league meeting with Exmouth since 2005

PUBLISHED: 18:58 07 August 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Seaton travel to Exmouth to contest a Devon League game against the Maer men for the first time since 2005, the last time that both teams were in the same division.

They meet on Saturday on the Tier One Premier East.

Seaton will be missing Matt Hewer, Tristan Wakely and George Harwood, but they are able to call on the services of the veteran Brian Cann while Jack Dormor and Tim Doulton will make their Seaton 1st XI debuts at Exmouth.

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan says: “It’s great that we can call on the services of Brian [Cann] while Jack and Tim are a couple of young all-rounders and this is an ideal chance to get them involved in and around the 1st XI.

“Last week against Budleigh I felt we out batted and out bowled them - we certainly did not ‘outfield’ the Ottermouth men as our fielding was woeful - 10 dropped catches helps qualify that statement!

“But, that’s all part of the game and hopefully at the Maer ground we will see some much improved ground fielding and definitely some better catching!”

For Exmouth Sam Goodier comes in for Alex Craib.

Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzz, who always has a keen eye on the development of youth players both at team and district level, is delighted that his opposite number (Seaton skipper Ben Morgan) is also an advocate of giving youth a chance.

He says: “I think it’s great to be playing different teams from around the area.

“It will be nice to see some familiar faces from youth cricket.

“I’m expecting a hard-fought game from both sides.”

