Seaton wrap up Tolchards Devon League B Division title with Ipplepen success

Seaton Cricket Club who have sealed promotion to the A Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League. Seaton last played in the second tier of the county league in 2004. Picture:STEPHEN WAKELEY Archant

Seaton duly wrapped up the Tolchards Devon League B Division title, and they did it in some style, thumping hosts Ipplepen by nine wickets.

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan won the toss and asked his opposite number to bat first. Morgan and Ben Libby opened the bowling and the skipper, though not taking a wicket, bowled with terrific precision, sending down five maidens in an eight over spell that saw him return figures of 0-9.

Libby sent down two overs (0-7) before handing over to first change Joe Berry and he made the breakthrough.

Indeed, Berry claimed three wickets in quick succession, two clean bowled and one winning a leg before decision in his favour.

Once the wickets began to fall it became something of a procession as the home side were bundled out for just 86 in one ball shy of 37 overs.

It was the change bowlers who combined to take the wickets with Daley Holmes, called into action as fourth change, finishing with figures of 3-4 from 6.5 overs and Joe Berry also claimed three wickets; his figures being 3-20 from five overs. Wes Holmes (2-24) and Joel Seward (1-19) were the other wicket takers.

Matt Hewer and Ryan Daye launched the run chase but, with the score on 44, Hewer was caught for 12. Joel Seward joined Daye and there were no further wickets lost as Daye (41 from 55 balls) and Seward (24 from 31), saw their side to victory inside 21 overs.

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan said: "We travelled in a minibus to make a day out of it and stopped on the way for breakfast, but then got held up in traffic and only got to the ground just before the start time so it was case of getting off the buss and straight into the coin toss.

"It was a great toss to win for the wicket was wet, but then also bowled exceptionally well, consistently putting the ball in the right areas an looking to be economical."

One area of the performance that did not impress the skipper was in the catching department. He explained saying: "We dropped eight catches - six of which were routine takes. However, I guess a positive there is that it means given we bowled them out for 86 we also created 18 opportunities to take wickets inside 37 overs!"

He continued: "It's so good to have sealed the title and now we can go to Chudleigh on the final day - Seaton are without a game this coming Saturday (August 24) - and enjoy the occasion."