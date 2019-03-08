Seward unbeaten ton and Holmes 'fivefer' see Seaton to thrilling win at Cullompton

Seaton won a thrilling game at Cullompton to continue their firm grip on top spot in the A Division after winning in Mid Devon by a margin of seven runs.

There were two stand-out individual performances for Seaton with Joel Seward hitting an unbeaten century and then Daley Holmes claimed a 'fivefer'.

After losing the toss and being invited to bat, Seaton made the worst start possible with opener Matt Hewer returned to the pavilion without a run on the score board.

It got worse with the loss of Australian Ryan Daye, out for eight with the score then 21-2. Number three bat Brian Cann was joined by Joel Seward and the pair steadied the Seaton ship, taking the score to 69 when Cann fell for 17. Daley Holmes was next man in and he and Seward almost doubled the score, taking the total to 132 when Holmes (31) became the fourth wicket to fall. Joe Berry was the last man out, run out for 14 with the score then 163-5.

Skipper Ben Morgan then joined Seward and they saw their side to a close of 223-5 with Seward trooping off at the break, unbeaten non 111 from 94 balls, hitting nine fours and four sixes.

Morgan was not out 14 and the pair had added 60 for the unbroken sixth wicket.

Morgan then took the new ball after tea and struck in his first over as Cully made a similar start to the one made by Seaton!

It was soon 50-3 with the key wicket snared of the home overseas player who fell to a Matt Hewer catch off the bowling of Joe Berry. A fourth wicket - a second for Holmes - was taken to leave Cully on 97-4. However, a 100 run partnership for the fourth wicket threatened to take the game away from Seaton. It was Holmes who fired Seaton back into contention as he clean bowled Brendon Parr for 62 and then Joel Seward held a catch off Ben Libby to get rid of Sam Franks for 63 and the remainder of the home batsmen found the run chase a little too much as some tight bowling kept the in check and the Cully innings closed on 261-8.

The Daley Holmes return was 5-29 while the other successful bowlers were skipper Morgan (1-30), Joe Berry (1-38) and Ben Libby (1-58).

The win means, with two-thirds of the season completed, Seaton sit top now 28 points above third placed Bovey Tracey 2nds.

Seaton have five more matches to play starting with Saturday's home meeting with Kilmington.