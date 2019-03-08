Advanced search

Short and Garner hit half centuries in Kilmington home win over Chudleigh

PUBLISHED: 13:45 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 23 July 2019

Action from the Kilmington versus Ipplepen meeting. Picture DANIEL STEVENS

Action from the Kilmington versus Ipplepen meeting. Picture DANIEL STEVENS

Kilmington were 50 run winners when they entertained Chudleigh at the Memorial Ground.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Kilmington skipper Brett Garner saw all but two of his players register double figure scores in a team total of 280 all out in 43.5 over.

Josh Short led the way with a 92-ball 87, hitting nine fours and five sixes while skipper Garner rifled a 38-ball half century. Others to contribute double figure scores were; Billy Reed (32), Tom Olive (21no), Joe Elsworth (19), Rob Crabb (14), Dan Fuzzard (14), Tom Gooding (14) and Ollie Reed (10).

Chudleigh made a flying start to their run chase and reached 101 before Ollie Reed then held a catch off his own bowling and there was immediately a second wicket with Reed hitting the stumps to leave the visitors 101-2 and it was soon 125-4 with Robert Craib and Josh Short the successful bowlers - both wickets being catches held by Mike Summer.

The fifth Chudleigh wicket took their reply to 172 when a Joe Elsworth catch gave Ollie Reed a third wicket. There were three more wickets snared; Tom Gooding held a catch off Dan Fuzzard, Tom Olive held a catch to give Fuzzard a second wicket and Olive also set up a run out, before the Chudleigh innings ended as they closed on 230-8.

