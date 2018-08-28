Advanced search

Sidmouth and Tipton top early indoor cricket league table

PUBLISHED: 10:24 18 January 2019

Picture: Thinkstock

DAVID MARIUZ

The first two weeks of matches in the latest Sidmouth Leisure Centre Indoor Cricket League have now been completed.

In the week one matches, played on the first Sunday of January, there were wins for Tipton St John, Newton Poppleford and Sidmouth over Clyst St George, Clyst Hydon A and Ottery St Mary respectively.

Newton Poppleford recorded the highest score – 113 in their win over Clyst Hydon A, who were restricted to 109.

Sidmouth scored 93 to defeat the Otters (90) and Tipton scored 78, to defeat Clyst St George (76).

Week two saw Tipton make it two wins from two as they restricted Ottery to 109 and then closed in on victory.

There was also a second win for Sidmouth who, like Tipton, made it ‘played two and won two’ as they bundled Newton Poppleford out for 83, passing it with some degree of comfort.

Clyst St George picked up a first win, scoring 79 to defeat Clyst Hydon B (78).

Upottery, who won the pre-Christmas league in their first season in the competition, have made a winning start to the new league by beating Clyst Hydon A, who they restricted to a score of 78 after they had registered one of 108.

Latest table

P W L WF WA Pts

Sidmouth 2 2 0 6 7 6

Tipton 2 2 0 7 8 6

Upottery 1 1 0 6 4 3

Newton Poppleford 1 1 1 8 10 3

Clyst St George 2 1 0 1 10 3

Ottery St Mary 2 0 2 6 3 0

Clyst Hydon A 2 0 2 8 9 0

Clyst Hydon B 1 0 1 1 6 0

