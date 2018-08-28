Advanced search

Sidmouth and Upottery the last two ‘perfect records’ in Indoor Cricket League

PUBLISHED: 08:27 25 January 2019

Picture: Thinkstock

DAVID MARIUZ

The penultimate Sunday of January saw three more matches played in the Sidmouth Leisure Centre Indoor Cricket League.

First up was the meeting between Tipton and Newton Poppleford and it produced something of a shock as Tipton, who went into the game sitting joint top of the table, were well beaten by the Popples, who scored a whopping 161 and then restricted Tipton to 83.

Sidmouth made it ‘played three and won three’ as they bundled out Clyst Hydon A for 56, a total they passed with ease and the final game saw Upottery make it two wins from two as they restricted Clyst Hydon B to 67 before knocking off the runs.

Sidmouth and Upottery are the only sides in the league to still sport 100 per cent records.

Latest table

P W L WF WA Pts

Upottery 2 2 0 12 7 6

Clyst Hydon A 3 0 3 10 15 0

Clyst Hydon B 2 0 2 12 8 0

Clyst St George 2 1 1 10 5 3

Newton Poppleford 3 2 1 14 11 3

Ottery St Mary 2 0 2 6 3 3

Sidmouth 3 3 0 12 9 9

Tipton St John 3 2 1 8 14 6

