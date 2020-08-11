Sidmouth II defeated in game that saw three opposition centuries

A weakened Sidmouth II received quite a mauling on their visit to Upottery for the third of their matches in the six-match Devon League competition.

The home side won the toss and opted to bat and they powered their way to a huge total of 393-5 from 40 overs.

No fewer than three of the home side scored centuries. Sidmouth used eight different bowlers in a bid to stem the flow of runs. The best of the returns was the 2-52 of Toby Seldon while three other bowlers Miles Dalton, Charles Brock and Ben Fisher each claimed a single wicket.

When Sidmouth began their reply they suffered the early loss of Miles Dalton (0) and Jack Rattenbury (2). That left them on 8-2 and wickets then fell at regular intervals with the only resistance of any note coming from number four bat Louis Adey (32) and opener Charles Brock (18) as Sidmouth II were eventually bowled out for 95 in 25 overs.