Skipper leads by example as Chardstock see off Clyst Hydon

Picture: Thinkstock peplow

In Tier Four East East Two, Chardstock were 70-run winners in their home meeting with Clyst Hydon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cricket Cricket

Chardstock batted first and openers Ed Pyman (51) and Steve Allsopp (68) put on 105 for the first wicket.

There was one more half century and a rapidly struck one too as skipper Rob Hutching’s rifled a 24-ball 62, rifling nine fours and three sixes as his side were bowled out for 284 in the last of their 40 overs.

Josh Richards claimed four wickets for a Clyst Hydon outfit who were then bowled out for 214 in 39.4 overs.

Graham Trude (68) and Josh Richards (59) were the main contributors to the away side’s batting effort, while six of the seven Chardstock bowlers used bagged at least one wicket with the pick of the returns being the 3-9 from eight overs sent down by skipper Hutchings.