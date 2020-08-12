Advanced search

Skipper leads by example as Chardstock see off Clyst Hydon

PUBLISHED: 16:40 12 August 2020

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

peplow

In Tier Four East East Two, Chardstock were 70-run winners in their home meeting with Clyst Hydon.

CricketCricket

Chardstock batted first and openers Ed Pyman (51) and Steve Allsopp (68) put on 105 for the first wicket.

There was one more half century and a rapidly struck one too as skipper Rob Hutching’s rifled a 24-ball 62, rifling nine fours and three sixes as his side were bowled out for 284 in the last of their 40 overs.

Josh Richards claimed four wickets for a Clyst Hydon outfit who were then bowled out for 214 in 39.4 overs.

Graham Trude (68) and Josh Richards (59) were the main contributors to the away side’s batting effort, while six of the seven Chardstock bowlers used bagged at least one wicket with the pick of the returns being the 3-9 from eight overs sent down by skipper Hutchings.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Suspected arson attack on Axminster shop

Axminster police vehicles. Picture: Chris Carson

Injured Colyton man rescued from cliffs at Seaton

Coastguard rescue helicopter. Picture MCA

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Honiton mayor responds to claims of ineffectiveness

The Beehive in Honiton. Inset: Cllr John Zarczynski.

Honiton Town Council agrees to keeping Beehive doors open but does not commit to HCC funding

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2182. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Suspected arson attack on Axminster shop

Axminster police vehicles. Picture: Chris Carson

Injured Colyton man rescued from cliffs at Seaton

Coastguard rescue helicopter. Picture MCA

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Honiton mayor responds to claims of ineffectiveness

The Beehive in Honiton. Inset: Cllr John Zarczynski.

Honiton Town Council agrees to keeping Beehive doors open but does not commit to HCC funding

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2182. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Grannies Cup success for Rachael Stewart

Golf club and ball

16-year-old impresses in Feniton Reserves run out

Skipper leads by example as Chardstock see off Clyst Hydon

Picture: Thinkstock

Reopening of Seaton’s Harbour Road public toilets delayed

Seaton's Harbour Road public toilets are open again. Picture: EDDC

Axminster man fined for throwing parking ticket on the ground

Penalty charge ticket