Skipper Rob Hutchings hits superb century in Chardstock defeat

Chardstock, despite a wonderful ton from skipper Rob Hutchings, suffered a narrow two wicket defeat in their final game of the 2020 Tolchards Devon League season.

After being put in, it was Hutchings who led from the front hitting a 98-ball, 20 boundary 111, he hit 18 fours and two sixes, as his side were bowled out for 207 in one ball shy of 40 overs.

Such was the dominance of the innings by the skipper that the ‘best-of-the-rest’ was a knock of 21 from James Hayden. Indeed there were only two other double figure scores; 15, from Tom Warren and 13 from Steve Allsopp.

There were just three deliveries remaining when the visitors sealed a four wicket win. Richard Pyman was the most successful of the home bowlers, his return being 2-32.

The win means Chardstock end the four-team competition as the runners-up in the Tier Four East East Two table with Sampford Peverell & Tiverton progressing to the knockout stages.