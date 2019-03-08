Advanced search

Stirling show does for Axminster

PUBLISHED: 13:21 28 May 2019

Picture: Thinkstock

DAVID MARIUZ

Axminster suffered a day to forget when they travelled to Mid Devon face Thorverton 2nds in an F Division East encounter.

The Axemen, who travelled, having won all three of their early season league games, lost the toss and were sent out to field.

There was precious little joy for the visitors as the home side lost one wicket on 32 - a Mark Burrough catch off the bowling of Dave Hayball, but then a 99-run partnership - ended by a Karl Hurst catch of Ben Webb, left the Thors 133-2.

Just two more wickets were claimed, both catches held by Alex Wraight, one off Wayne Jenkins and a second for Webb as Thorverton closed on 208-4. The pick of the Axminster bowling returns was the 2-41 from Ben Webb.

The Axminster run chase got affine start thanks to opener Karl Hurst and number three bat, skipper Paul Miller, who, after the fall of Bradley Conway for two with the score on 25, took the chase to 92 when Miller was run out for 35, a knock that saw home face 30 balls, hitting seven fours.

The wickets tumbled following the skippers demise with the last eight wickets going for the addition of just 26 runs! It was Paul Sirling who did the damage. Having earlier hit 91 for the home side he then took six wickets for seven runs from 5.3 overs as Axminster were bowled out for 118.

