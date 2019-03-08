Stockland children cricketers heading to county finals

The winning Stockland Primary Academy U11s girls team who are heading to the county final. Picture: Stockland Primary Academy Archant

Young cricketers from Stockland Primary Academy will be competing in county finals after winning an East Devon tournament.

The winning Stockland Primary Academy U11s boys team who are heading to the county final. Picture: Stockland Primary Academy The winning Stockland Primary Academy U11s boys team who are heading to the county final. Picture: Stockland Primary Academy

Under-11s boys and girls from the school won the East Devon Primary School Kwick Cricket Tournament and have been invited to compete in the county finals at Bovey Tracey Cricket Club and Newton Abbot Cricket Club this week.

The girls competed in the primary school tournament at Ottery St Mary Cricket Club and were put in a group with St Mary's Catholic (Axminster), Colyton & Tipton St John.

The girls successfully navigated their way to top the group, winning all three matches which led to them being drawn against Clyst St Mary in the semi-final.

Without doubt, the girls left their best performance to last restricting their opponents to 181 and scoring 237 themselves.

Before half term the boys took part in the East Devon Kwik Cricket Tournament at Ottery St Mary Cricket Club.

The team won all three of their group matches against Seaton, Clyst St Mary and Tipton St John Primary schools and met St Mary's Catholic Primary School in the semi-finals.

In a tight match where both teams bowled and fielded better than they batted, St Mary's scored 191 and Stockland scored 207.

The boys will now take part in the county finals at Newton Abbot Cricket Club next week.