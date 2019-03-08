Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stockland children cricketers heading to county finals

PUBLISHED: 10:40 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 09 June 2019

The winning Stockland Primary Academy U11s girls team who are heading to the county final. Picture: Stockland Primary Academy

The winning Stockland Primary Academy U11s girls team who are heading to the county final. Picture: Stockland Primary Academy

Archant

Young cricketers from Stockland Primary Academy will be competing in county finals after winning an East Devon tournament.

The winning Stockland Primary Academy U11s boys team who are heading to the county final. Picture: Stockland Primary AcademyThe winning Stockland Primary Academy U11s boys team who are heading to the county final. Picture: Stockland Primary Academy

Under-11s boys and girls from the school won the East Devon Primary School Kwick Cricket Tournament and have been invited to compete in the county finals at Bovey Tracey Cricket Club and Newton Abbot Cricket Club this week.

The girls competed in the primary school tournament at Ottery St Mary Cricket Club and were put in a group with St Mary's Catholic (Axminster), Colyton & Tipton St John.

The girls successfully navigated their way to top the group, winning all three matches which led to them being drawn against Clyst St Mary in the semi-final.

Without doubt, the girls left their best performance to last restricting their opponents to 181 and scoring 237 themselves.

Before half term the boys took part in the East Devon Kwik Cricket Tournament at Ottery St Mary Cricket Club.

The team won all three of their group matches against Seaton, Clyst St Mary and Tipton St John Primary schools and met St Mary's Catholic Primary School in the semi-finals.

In a tight match where both teams bowled and fielded better than they batted, St Mary's scored 191 and Stockland scored 207.

The boys will now take part in the county finals at Newton Abbot Cricket Club next week.

Most Read

Honiton man, 27, punched barman in face after refusing to leave Exmouth pub on drunken night out

The Farmhouse in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Smokers littering Axminster with cigarette butts

The discarded cigarette butts collected from the streets of Axminster. Picture Rebecca Green

FOOD REVIEW: Two little piggies went for dinner at The Pig at Combe hotel

The Pig at Combe, Gittisham.

Feniton man suffers life threatening burns

Most Read

Honiton man, 27, punched barman in face after refusing to leave Exmouth pub on drunken night out

The Farmhouse in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Smokers littering Axminster with cigarette butts

The discarded cigarette butts collected from the streets of Axminster. Picture Rebecca Green

FOOD REVIEW: Two little piggies went for dinner at The Pig at Combe hotel

The Pig at Combe, Gittisham.

Feniton man suffers life threatening burns

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Stockland children cricketers heading to county finals

The winning Stockland Primary Academy U11s girls team who are heading to the county final. Picture: Stockland Primary Academy

Dunkeswell Rovers celebrate their superb season

Dunkeswell Rovers players, management and club chairman cleebrate at their awards evening held in the village's Throgmorton Hall. Picture DRFC

Community projects share £75,000 funding

The Devon Air Ambulance flying over Axminster. Picture: KEVIN DOE PHOTOGRAPHY

If you go down to the woods today ...

Mountain bike leader and entrepreneur Cathy Debenham chooses an oil painting ‘Woodland in the Snow” by Adrian Sykes.

A supper for a summer’s evening from River Cottage

Asparagus, new potatoes, halloumi. © Simon Wheeler
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists