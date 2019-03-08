Advanced search

The Downton family field three generations to help the Axminster CC cause

PUBLISHED: 19:46 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:46 17 June 2019

Axminster CC 2nd XI had three generations of the Downton family involved in their Tolchards Devon League H Division East game away at Countess Wear 2nds. Brian Downton was scoring, Steve Downton helped out upon disovering the side were short and Kieran Downton, who has been a regular in the side this season. For the record, the Axemen lost the game by four wickets, but it was certainly a special day for the Downton family. Picture; STEVE DOWNTON

It was a special day for the Downton family when Axminster 2bnd XI travelled into Exeter to meet Countess Wear 2nds in a Tolchards Devon League H Division East game.

The generations of the family were on parade for the Axemen... Brian Downton was scoring, Steve Downton, upon hearing the side were short, stepped in to help put and the third member of the family was Kieran Downton, who has been a regular in the side this season.

For the record, the Axemen batted first and were bowled out for 112 in 34.2 overs with Kieran top scoring with 28 while Stephen scored 11 from the number two berth.

Stephen also held a catch as Countess Wear got home, winning by six wickets, closing out the contest on 113-4 after 17.1 overs.

Defeated the Axemen may have been, but it was still a special day for the Downton family.

