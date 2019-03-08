The great wide debate - 78 bowled in a single Devon League game!

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

This coming Saturday (June 15) is matchday seven of the 16 match day Tolchards Devon League.

Last Saturday (June 8) was match day six and so the 2019 league campaigns has now completed one-third of its programme.

Week six of the 2019 Tolchards Devon cricket League saw 1,307 wides bowled across the leagues three top divisions and six East divisions.

In the E Division East, the five matches produced the highest single number of wides so far this season with no fewer than 248 being bowled. That represents an extra 41 overs bowled on the matchday which is a primary reason why so many games are not finishing until almost 8pm - when they have started at 1.30pm!

In the first third of the season (an entire campaign is 18 weeks, and June 8 was matchday six), there have been 8,136 wides sent down and that means a weekly average of 1,356 wides!

In one particular E Division game - the meeting between Upottery 2nd XI and Uplyme and Lyme Regis, there were 78 wides bowled - an extra 13 overs with the home side sending down 43 wides while Uplyme, who have now bowled more than any other team across the nine divisions, bowled 35, taking them to 205 wides in six matches so far this season!

In terms of which teams are the biggest culprits with wides - that remains Uplyme & Lyme Regis of the E Division East, who have now sent down 170 wides in their five games!

The East Devon 'wides honours' currently lie with Ottery St Mary 2nds, who have sent down the second highest number - 162. Next, in terms of East Devon-based clubs, comes Honiton 1st XI and third are Ottery St Mary.

At the other end of the scale are Premier Division Heathcoat who are the only side yet to have bowled 50 wides this season.

As for the East Devon clubs bowling the fewest wides - that accolade goes to B Division Kilmington who have sent down 54 wides - though they have played five games - one fewer than Sidmouth 1st XI, who have sent down 61 in their Premier Division campaign while Axminster have bowled 62 wides to date in their F Division East campaign.

The full list of clubs playing in Premier, A, B and the six Eastern Divisions read:

205 Uplyme & Lyme Regis (E East)

162 Ottery St Mary 2nds (E East)

145 Honiton 1st XI (D East)

138 Alphington (C East)

138 Clyst Hydon 1st XI (D East)

131 Ottery St Mary (C East)

130 Plymouth (Premier Division)

128 Cheriton Fitzpaine (G East)****

127 Abbotskerswell 1st XI (A Division)

127 Sampford Peverell & Tiverton (D East)

126 Seaton 2nds (F East)

125 Cullompton 1st XI (B Division)

124 Brixham (B Division)

122 Ivybridge (A Division)

121 Exeter (Premier)

121 Shobrooke Park 2nds (G East)****

121 Tavistock (A Division)

120 Ipplepen (B Division)

120 Kentisbeare 2nds (G East)****

120 Upottery 2nds (E East)

119 Cullompton 2nds (F East)

115 Bideford 2nds (E East)

115 Feniton (D East)

114 Countess Wear (E East)

114 Exeter 2nds (C East)

114 Samford Peverell 2nds (F East)

112 Barton (A Division)

111 Woodbury & NSC (E East)

111 Shobrooke Park (C East)

109 Upottery (D East)

108 Seaton (B Division)

105 North Devon 2nds (E East)

103 Exmouth (Premier)

103 Torquay (Premier)

102 North Devon III (G East)****

99 Branstaple & Pilton (C East)

99 Bradninch 2nds (E East)

97 Clyst St George (D East)

97 Braunton 2nds (G East)

97 Exmouth III (G East)***

96 Woodbury & NSC (H East)****

94 Topsham St James (E East)

93 Braunton (C East)

93 Heathcoat 2nds (C East)

92 Exeter III (F East)****

92 Hatherleigh (A Division)

91 Feniton 2nds (G East)***

91 Kentisbeare (D East)

91 Bovey Tracey 2nds (B Division)****

90 Bradninch (A Division)

89 Budleigh 2nds (D East)

87 Sidmouth 2nds (C East)

86 Whimple (C East)

84 Kilmington 2nds (H East)

84 Whimple 2nds (G East)***

83 Clyst Hydon 2nds (F East)

83 Thorverton 2nds (F East)****

82 Chardstock (D East)

82 Exmouth 2nds (C East)

79 Sidmouth III (E East)

77 Axminster 2nds (H East)****

77 Paignton (Premier)

76 Sandford (Premier)

74 Clyst St George 2nds (F East)

72 Honiton (F East)

71 Exwick (F East)

71 Sandford 2nds (D East)

70 North Devon (Premier)

69 Topsham St James 2nds (H East)***

66 Cornwood (A Division)

66 Plympton (A Division)

65 Budleigh (A Division)

64 Barnstaple & Pilton 2nds (G East)

64 Bovey Tracey (Premier)

63 Exwick 2nds (H East)

63 Sidbury (H East)****

63 Bideford (A Division)

62 Axminster (F East)

61 Sidmouth (Premier)

59 Plymstock (B Division)

57 Thorverton (B Division)

56 Chudleigh (B Division)

54 Kilmington (B Division)

34 Heathcoat (Premier)

Countess Wear 2nds have only played two games in H East (26 wides); Filleigh have only played four in H East (28 wides);