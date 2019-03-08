Advanced search

The great 'wide' debate - how many wides has your team bowled so far this season

PUBLISHED: 09:38 31 May 2019

Four weeks into the 2019 Tolchards Devon Cricket League and the 'wide count' continues to grow. Indeed, week four saw the highest number of wides bowled on a single match day yet!

In week one there had been 1,409 which fell - albeit slightly, by 30 wides, to 1,379 -and week three things got a little better with 1,354 wides bowled. However, week four saw a rise to 1,435.

That all adds up to the current running total of 5,577 wides which, if the current weekly average, which stands at 1,394, then the tally, at season's end, will be a whopping 25,092 wides sent down in the 18 week league campaign.

The current 'top 10' of the worst wide 'offenders' is headed by Uplyme & Lyme Regis 1st Xi for they, in their E Division East campaign, have so far sent down 145 in the first four weeks of action.

Second in the table are Ottery St Mary 2nd XI, who ironically, also ply their trade in the E Division East and there are two more teams to have sent down 100 plus and they are, Honiton 1st XI of the D East with 111 and Sampford Peverell and Tiverton 1st XI, also of D East, with 103.

Seven teams have sent down 90 plus: Brixham 1st XI - B Division (97); Alphington 1st XI - C Division East - (97); Exmouth III - G East (97); Cullompton 1st XI - B Division - (94); Shobrooke Park II - G East - 93; Kentisbeare II - G East (92) and Tavistock 1st XI - A Division (90).

So, what about the other end of the 'great wide debate' and which teams have sent down the fewest?

The least number of wides delivered is the 22 sent down by Premier Division Heathcoat 1st XI.

The 'best of the rest', four weeks into the season are B Division Chudleigh with 24, though they have played only three games, and just three teams are in the 30s, and they are all Premier sides: Sidmouth (32), Bovey Tracey (35) and North Devon (37).

In terms of the biggest culprits division by division - that 'dubious honour' rests with the E Division East with 795 wides sent down. In contrast, the Premier Division has so far seen 559 wides.

Division by Division after four matchdays.

Premier (559)

86 - Plymouth; 85 - Exeter; 73 - Torquay; 70 - Exmouth; 61 - Paignton; 56 - Sandford; 37 - North Devon; 35 - Bovey Tracey; 32 - Sidmouth; 22 - Heathcoat

A Division (614)

90 - Tavistock; 77 - Barton; 73 - Hatherleigh; 73 - Ivybridge; 74 - Abbotskerswell; 72 - Bradninch; 42 - Bideford; 41 - Cornwood; 38 - Budleigh; 32 - Plympton

B Division (572)

97 - Brixham; 94 - Cullompton; 84 - Seaton; 69 - Bovey Tracey 2nds; 66 - Ipplepen; 54 - Thorverton***; 44 - Kilmington***; 43 - Plymstock***; Chudleigh - 24 ***

C Division (East) (663)

97 - Alphington; 83 - Exeter II; 80 - Ottery St Mary; 76 - Barnstaple & Pilton; 75 Braunton; 65 - Whimple; 62 - Heathcoat II; 59- Shobrooke Park; 54 - Sidmouth II; 52 - Exmouth II

D Division East (760)

111 - Honiton; 103 Sampford Peverell & Tiverton; 82 - Clyst Hydon; 80 - Feniton; 70 - Kentisbeare; 68 - Budleigh II; 67 - Upottery; 64 - Chardstock; 62 - Clyst St George; 49 - Sandford II

E East (795)

145 - Uplyme & Lyme Regis; 112 - Ottery St Mary II; 79 - Woodbury & Newton St Cyres; 76 - Topsham St James; 74 - Countess Wear; 71 - Bideford II; 67 - Bradninch II; 66 - Upottery II; 62 - North Devon II; 44 - Sidmouth III

F East (638)

88 - Seaton II; 84 - Cullompton II; 77- Thorverton II; 68 - Exeter III; 68 - Sampford Peverell & Tiverton II; 58 - Clyst Hydon II; 54 - Clyst St George II; 52 - Honiton; 45 - Axminster II; 44 - Exwick

G East (637)

97 - Exmouth III; 93 - Shobrooke Park II; 92 - Kentisbeare II; 71 - Braunton II; 66 - Feniton II**; 65 - Cheriton Fitzpaine***; 64 - North Devon III***; 62 - Whimple II***; 49 - Barnstaple & Pilton II***

H East (339)

77 - Kilmington II; 58 - Woodbury & Newton St Cyres***; 55 - Axminster II; 51 - Exwick II; 49 - Sidbury; 23 - Topsham St James**; 13 Filleigh**; 13 - Countess Wear II*

