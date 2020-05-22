Axminster on matchday four of the Devon League season over the past decade

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

This coming Saturday (May 23) Axminster would have been entertaining Bradninch 2nd XI in what would have been a Tolchards Devon League E Division East meeting on matchday four of the 2020 campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, as the lockdown continues during the Coronavirus pandemic, there’s no cricket action for any of our local sides.

We have taken a look back over the past 10 seasons and matchday four fixtures of Axminster.

Last season (2019)

Matchday four saw Axminster beaten by Thorverton 2nd XI by a margin of 90 runs. Fourth change Benjamin Webb had the best of the bowling returns with figures of 2-41 as the Thors batted first and closed on 208-4. The only Axminster batsmen to offer much resistance in the reply were Karl Hurst (51) and Paul Miller (31) as the Axemen were bowled out for 118.

Season 2018.

Matchday four saw Axminster defeat Woodbury and Newton St Cyres by 107 runs. Dylan Hurst top scored with 71 and Andrew Guppy hit 61 as Axminster ended their innings on 251-8. Woodbury & Newton St Cyres were then bowled out for 144 with three wicket hauls for Alex Wraight (3-16) and Max Felgate (3-31).

Season 2017

Matchday four saw Axminster beaten by Upottery with the margin of victory for the villagers being 146 runs. Rob Tasker (145), Matthew Button-Stephens (70), Andrew Pulman (59no) and Ryan Pulman (29no) were the principle scorers while Alex Wraight took 2-55 for Axminster who were then bowled out for 203 with Paul Miller top scoring with 58 and other runs coming from David Field (54) and Neil Fuzzard (35).

Season 2016

Matchday four saw Kilmington beaten by a whopping nine wickets! Kilmington batted first and with the only contributions of note being from Alex Rockett (53), Matt Rockett (39) and Tom Olive (26no) in a total of 193-8. Nick Taylor (3-40) and Simon Steer (3-46) claimed the bulk of the wickets and then an unbeaten 107 from Michael Wakley and 55 not out from Matthew Pile - the pair adding 138 for the unbroken second wicket - saw the Axemen to an emphatic derby win.

Season 2015

Matchday four saw Axminster lose to Braunton by a margin of five wickets. The Axemen batted first and were bowled out for 100. Braunton strolled home, though they did lose five wickets in their successful run chase.

Season 2014

Matchday four, which was played on May 24, proved to be a washout as Axminster’s meeting with Barnstaple & Pilton did not see a ball bowled in anger owing to heavy rain.

Season 2013

Matchday four saw Axminster defeat Plymouth Civil Service and Roborough beaten by eight wickets. The Plymouth side batted first and were bowled out for 133 with the key bowling returns coming from Robbie Prior (4-32) and Gary Larcombe (3-22). John Hurford (63) and Joel Seward (31no) then made sure the Axemen chalked up a handsome success.

Season 2012

Matchday four was all about Paul Miller and a wonderful unbeaten century as Chudleigh were beaten by 65 runs. Miller’s unbeaten 100 and a half century from Tristan Wakley saw Axminster to a close of 245-8. Matthew Pile (4-41) and Ben Libby (4-57) then combined to bowl out Chudleigh for 180 on 39.5 overs.

Season 2011

Matchday four saw Axminster beaten by Thorverton with the Mid Devon winning by four wickets. Axminster batted first and closed on 208-5 which the Thors passed for the loss of six wickets.

Season 2010

This season saw Axminster fielding no fewer than four XIs! On Matchday four the 1st XI scored 260-6 defeating Cockington Corinthians by 49 runs after then bowling the South Devon side out for 211. On the same day Axminster 2nd XI were beaten by three wickets by Honiton, the third XI by Whimple by four wickets and the 4th XI drew their league meeting with Kenn.