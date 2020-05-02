Advanced search

Tolchards Devon Cricket League has a new secretary

PUBLISHED: 11:09 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 02 May 2020

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Cricketers across Devon were looking forward to the start of the new cricket season, however, the onset of COVID-19 across the UK has reduced all sporting occasions to ashes,

All recreational cricket, and cricket related activity, is suspended for the foreseeable future.

All of the club in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League derive their income from the playing season. Without any prospect of cricket, for the moment, many are suffering. There are already a number of schemes in place to support recreational cricket, but the League were keen to offer practical help to clubs.

‘it’s incredibly important that we do all that we can to support our clubs through this most difficult of times’ said Nick Rogers, League Chairman. ‘All clubs, but particularly the smaller ones could suffer because of COVID-19’, he said.

Earlier this week the League announced that, if there were no League cricket played this season, then they would be giving clubs a subscription holiday. Those clubs that have already paid for their seasons cricket balls and affiliation fees will have their money refunded to them.

Were a limited season to be possible, then the League reserves the right to consider a pro-rata arrangement for member clubs.

The League have welcomed in a new League Secretary. Dave Sheppard took up his new post on 20th April. Dave has had a long and distinguished career working as the Performance Administrator with the academy at Surrey County Cricket Club.

‘We moved to Devon in 2019 for a change of lifestyle’ Dave said. ‘Having the opportunity to continue to work in cricket is a real bonus and something that I am looking forward to immensely.’

His work at Surrey CCC saw him organising both summer match and winter training programmes, which brought him into contact with both parents and club volunteers. His strong administrative background will be important to the successful management of the Devon Cricket League.

Commenting on Dave Sheppard becoming the new League Secretary, Nick Rogers said ‘ The League have been fortunate to have had the services of Ed Leverton for the past six years, however, I am delighted that we have been able to find someone of Dave’s calibre and I am sure his appointment will be a huge success’.

Dave Sheppard can be contacted at secretary@devoncricketleague.co.uk or on 07596 457149.

