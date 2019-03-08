Tolchards Devon Cricket League matchday 17 round-up - Honiton down / Upottery beaten but set to go up / Feniton not safe yet

A round-up of how our local clubs fared on matchday 17 of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

Honiton have fate sealed with defeat to champions Clyst St George

Honiton lost their final home game of a disappointing Tolchards League D Division East season when they were thumped by divisional champions Clyst St George with the visitors winning by a margin of 238 runs.

Clyst St George batted first and powered their way to a huge 392-7 with Andrew Donovan finishing nit out on 203! Rob Ingram (2-59) was the pick of the home bowling and Honiton were then bowled out for 154 with Andrew Holmes top scoring with 37 while skipper James Pickard chipped in with 29.

The defeat confirms Honiton's relegation and so next summer Mountbatten Park will welcome the likes of Topsham St James, Ottery St Mary 2nds and Bradninch 2nds and they will also meet another Clyst St George side with the club's 2nd XI gaining promotion.

Honiton say goodbye to the D Division - for at least the next 12 months - with a last day game at Feniton who know defeat will leave them at high risk of going down with the Mountbatten Park men.

Feniton in need of final day points after defeat at Budleigh

Feniton head into Saturday's final game of the Tolchards League D Division East season still in danger of dropping down a level after they were beaten by already relegated Budleigh in their penultimate match of this league campaign, going down by 30 runs at Ottermouth.

Budleigh batted first and scored 179-9 with Jack Tucker the pick of the visiting bowlers, claiming figures of 3-46. Mark Kingdon then top scored with 33 and John Buckland contributed 23 as Feniton were bowled out for 149.

On Saturday (August 31) Feniton host a Honiton side who are, like Budleigh, already down, but the Acland Park men need to ensure they bank a healthy number of points in the event of a defeat to keep Kentisbeare (who host Budleigh) and Clyst Hydon (who visit Clyst St George) from over hauling them. Of course, Feniton can dispel any post match worries of looking at results elsewhere by beating Honiton to guarantee their place in the division for 2020.

Upottery need five points on the final day to seal promotion

Upottery need five points from their final game of the D Division East season, a visit to Chardstock, to take one of the three promotion placed available in the division.

The villagers are in that position despite losing their final home game of the league season, beaten by promotion chasing rivals Sandford 2nds by 23 runs.

After restricting Sandford 2nds to 193-8, Upottery were then bowled out for 170, but the eight points they picked up make all the difference heading into the final day of matches.

Andrew Pulman and James Mitcham both bagged a brace of wickets for Upottery and then Ryan Pullman hit 38 and Matt Broome 26; there were also 37 extras in the Glebe Park men's reply.

Heading into the final match day, Upottery sit second to champions Clyst St George. Sandford are third, six points behind Upottery with Sampford Peverell & Tiverton just outside the top three with 241 points. However, third host fourth on the final day which means both cannot get the points they need to overhaul the Glebe Park men if they bank five points from their game at Chardstock!

Chardstock net crucial win at Clyst Hydon

Chardstock head into their last game of the season, Saturday's (August 31) knowing that their fate is in their own hands after they won their penultimate game of this season, beating another relegation threatened outfit, Clyst Hydon by 31 runs.

Gary Larcombe hit 109 and skipper Ron Hutchings weighed in with 36 as Chardstock closed on 245-7 and then Larcombe completed an excellent afternoon's all-round effort with 3-41 as Clyst Hydon were restricted to 214-7.

It all means that, with one matchday left, Chardstock sit fifth, but they are still only seven points clear of third bottom Kentisbeare with Feniton and Clyst Hydon the other two teams in 'the relegation avoidance scrap'!

As for the final day games for the other side's; Kentisbeare host already relegated Budleigh; Honiton entertain Feniton and Clyst Hydon visit champions Clyst St George,

It promises to be quite a game at Chardstock on Saturday for visiting Upottery need points too seal their promotion place.

Seaton complete champion season with visit to Chudleigh

Seaton, who did not play last Saturday, complete their B Division title winning campaign with a visit to Chudleigh this Saturday (August 31).

It is still not clear who will go up into the second tier with Seaton - that will be decided on the final day with Kilmington and Cullompton the two sides 'in the frame'.

Last weekend in the Premier Division is became clear which two teams are leaving the top flight and so will be league opposition ion 2020 for Seaton and it is to be Torquay and North Devon and so, next year, Seaton will meet those two, plus Bradninch, Budleigh Salterton, Tavistock, Abbotskerswell, Plympton, one of Barton or Bideford and either Kilmington or Cullompton.